WATCH NOW: CHS senior committed to helping others

“It’s been good,” she said. “It’s pretty easy and laid-back work. You just ask them questions and check their temp.”

Alexis has done the blood drives through her church, Trinity Lutheran, and school, which she said was another avenue to get into the medical world. She helped by finding volunteers and sponsors to donate, as well as work the day of the drive.

“I just talk with people to see if they’re OK while they give blood,” Alexis said.

Her willingness to help kids has also taken the form of becoming a Revolution member.

Revolution, which is a program at Center for Survivors, began in 1998 as a method to help young people recognize victimization. Those in the program talk to kids - both elementary and high school age - about sexual assault by presenting different situations in a play and explaining how they can stop it from happening.

Alexis said she enjoys teaching the youths as she plays “the mean girl” in the performance.

“It’s been eye-opening getting to go schools and tell kids about sexual assault because it’s very relevant nowadays,” she said. “I think the most rewarding thing about that group is being able to talk to victims and comfort them in their most vulnerable time.”