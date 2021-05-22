WATCH NOW: CHS senior committed to helping others

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a new weekly series that will profile area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com.
When Alexis Haynes was little, she wanted to be in the medical field.
The Columbus High School senior said there’s no incident that convinced her to go into the line of work. Instead, she has always had a passion for helping younger children.
“Ever since I could talk, I would always say ‘I love kids and would like to help them,’” said Alexis, who plans to major in biology and minor in Spanish at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
She said she hopes to become a physician assistant (PA).
Alexis has been able to float around that world for some time now. She’s volunteered at Columbus Community Hospital for a year-and-a-half, as well as organized blood drives since she was a freshman.
She added she initially thought about becoming a pediatrician but decided on becoming a PA because it can allow her to specialize in any field of her liking.
But when COVID-19 happened, Alexis said she started working at CCH, screening patients and gaining experience by working alongside the medical staff.
“It’s been good,” she said. “It’s pretty easy and laid-back work. You just ask them questions and check their temp.”
Alexis has done the blood drives through her church, Trinity Lutheran, and school, which she said was another avenue to get into the medical world. She helped by finding volunteers and sponsors to donate, as well as work the day of the drive.
“I just talk with people to see if they’re OK while they give blood,” Alexis said.
Her willingness to help kids has also taken the form of becoming a Revolution member.
Revolution, which is a program at Center for Survivors, began in 1998 as a method to help young people recognize victimization. Those in the program talk to kids - both elementary and high school age - about sexual assault by presenting different situations in a play and explaining how they can stop it from happening.
Alexis said she enjoys teaching the youths as she plays “the mean girl” in the performance.
“It’s been eye-opening getting to go schools and tell kids about sexual assault because it’s very relevant nowadays,” she said. “I think the most rewarding thing about that group is being able to talk to victims and comfort them in their most vulnerable time.”
Alexis’ mother, Amy, who is also the Columbus Middle School principal, said she’s proud that her daughter is passionate about helping others. Amy also said Alexis can work with anyone regardless of their age.
“Those skills will go well when she becomes a PA,” Amy said.
She noted her daughter is also a lifeguard at the Columbus Family YMCA, where she works with little kids. Alexis also sings as part of the worship team at their church, where she spends time with folks 20 years older than her.
Alexis, who also swam and played soccer for CHS for the past four years, said being a lifeguard helped her learn some training in the medical field. For example, she’s certified in CPR.
Amy said Alexis can be involved in several activities in part to her easy-going personality.
“Alexis is the most laid-back person that I know, which is actually the total opposite of me,” Amy said, with a laugh. “She’s very driven by goals and works really hard to not only help others but also to be successful in life.”
