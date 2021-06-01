WATCH NOW: CHS seniors receive diploma inside full house gym

When Columbus High School Principal Dave Hiebner looks at the class of 2021, he said the word “perseverance” would be the best way to describe the seniors, staff and administration.

They all had an unusual year-and-a-half as they had to go to remote learning last spring because of COVID-19. After that, they wore a mask at school and some had to quarantine if they were exposed to someone who had the virus. That's not the normal high school experience, both students and faculty noted.

“It’s been about two years dealing with this in some capacity,” Hiebner said. “That’s a stressor. It’s a stressor on a lot of people in and out of school. So through this class’ perspective, I think it says they’re ready for anything. They’ll handle challenges that come their way. I think when they look back at this situation over the last couple of years, they can use it as a springboard to future success.”

Following such a challenging 14 months, the seniors were able to have as normal a graduation ceremony as possible over the weekend. Around 300 students received their diplomas on Sunday inside a nearly-packed gymnasium.

Senior Rebecca Hazlett said dating back to spring 2020, no one at school knew what they had in store for them next year.