WATCH NOW: CHS students clean up around high school for Earth Day

Vanessa Oceguera was driving past Columbus High School one day recently and noticed some disposable face masks in the field south of the building.

“I was like, ‘We need to do something about that,’” said Oceguera, who’s the Keep Columbus Beautiful (KCB) executive director. “I know just as you start walking you see a lot more litter the further you go.”

She then contacted the school to see if any of the students would be willing to help clean up around the area. As it turned out, many of the kids were wanting to pick up some trash.

On Wednesday, a little less than 100 students from the school's National Honor Society cleaned litter near CHS, 3434 Discoverer Drive, in honor of Earth Day on April 22. This was the first time Keep Columbus Beautiful has held a clean-up day at the high school for the occasion.

Oceguera said she was happy to see so many students come out and clean around the facility.

“It’s exciting,” Oceguera said. “For one, it’s because they’re our future so it’s very important to keep them environmentally aware. So cleaning for Earth Day felt like a good fit.”

She added since CHS has quite a bit of open space, it might have been hard for people to see the trash while driving by.