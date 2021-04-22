WATCH NOW: CHS students clean up around high school for Earth Day

Vanessa Oceguera was driving past Columbus High School one day recently and noticed some disposable face masks in the field south of the building.
“I was like, ‘We need to do something about that,’” said Oceguera, who’s the Keep Columbus Beautiful (KCB) executive director. “I know just as you start walking you see a lot more litter the further you go.”
She then contacted the school to see if any of the students would be willing to help clean up around the area. As it turned out, many of the kids were wanting to pick up some trash.
On Wednesday, a little less than 100 students from the school's National Honor Society cleaned litter near CHS, 3434 Discoverer Drive, in honor of Earth Day on April 22. This was the first time Keep Columbus Beautiful has held a clean-up day at the high school for the occasion.
Oceguera said she was happy to see so many students come out and clean around the facility.
“It’s exciting,” Oceguera said. “For one, it’s because they’re our future so it’s very important to keep them environmentally aware. So cleaning for Earth Day felt like a good fit.”
She added since CHS has quite a bit of open space, it might have been hard for people to see the trash while driving by.
The students also felt it was vital to tidy up the school.
“It’s definitely something important to do for our community,” CHS student Trinity Tuls said. “We want to take care of the beautiful world that God gave us. And we want to help by making everything beautiful. We don’t like seeing trash laying around.”
Fellow classmate Jordan Williams agreed.
“They gave us this amazing school, so why not clean up around it and make it look nice?” he said. “So when people come by, they’ll be like ‘That’s what Columbus is about.’ Then they want to be here.”
They also said was an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.
“It’s really good to get fresh air and you notice just how beautiful it is outside,” Tuls said. “The grass is turning green and when you see trash, you go, ‘That’s not a good thing.’”
Oceguera said she and the students found some unusual items while walking around campus. Car parts, including a seat cushion, an antenna and fast food trash were just some of the things they discovered.
This wasn’t the only activity the nonprofit organized on Wednesday. KCB visited Beginnings Preschool, 4712 19th St. in Columbus, and had youngsters take part in a coloring activity related to Earth Day.
Oceguera said she thinks the high school students will feel better after participating in the litter pick-up event.
“I hope they take some pride with it, cleaning up their own area,” Oceguera said. “… They were celebrating Earth Day so they helped clean up their Earth just a little bit more.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.