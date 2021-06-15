WATCH NOW: Columbus American Legion retires flags on Monday

Old Glory, The Red, White and Blue or whatever you call it, according to Carroll Mohlman, the American flag is one of the most well-known symbols in the world.
“Our flag is respected worldwide,” said Mohlman, who is in the American Legion Hartman Post 84 service office. “They know what the American flag is and what it stands for. It is the symbol of our country.”
When the flags have run their course, the only way to honor them is by retiring them.
The American Legion retired several flags that were either worn down or faded over the years for Flag Day on Monday at the Legion’s headquarters, 2263 Third Ave. in Columbus. This is a yearly tradition for the organization.
“We’re properly retiring them as they are supposed to be done,” American Legion Second Vice Commander Dave Oppliger said of the event. “This is what we call it: A retirement ceremony.”
Mohlman, who was previously the American Legion commander, said the event is a respectful way to honor the flag. Before the flags are retired, the vice commanders discussed if they were deemed serviceable.
“If not (serviceable), it will be respectfully retired,” said Mohlman, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-71. “By doing that, it’s ashes to ashes. … For John Q. American, bring your flags here for retirement. Don’t throw them in the trash. Don’t burn them at home. Bring them here. We’ll do it properly.”
Mohlman was decked out in a button-up shirt, covered in several miniature American flags. He said his love for the Stars and Stripes is even stronger because his three children’s birthstones are red, white and blue.
Attendees at the event said they thought it was special to see the American Legion members retire the flag. Nancy Patras said she came with her husband, Don, who is the Legion commander, to watch the ceremony.
“I think it’s neat that they do this,” Patras said, adding the flag represents to her, “pride.”
Oppliger said Old Glory means a lot to him.
“It represents the country that I live in and where we also served under it,” he said. “We’re all military veterans or prior service people. It’s a meaningful thing. We try to show the utmost respect for 365 days a year, not just today. This is just the ceremony.”
Mohlman said when someone fights for their country, the American flag will be on their coffin if they pass away overseas.
“You fight under that flag wherever you’re at,” Mohlman said. “… It’s our symbol of freedom. It’s respected worldwide.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.