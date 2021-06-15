WATCH NOW: Columbus American Legion retires flags on Monday

Old Glory, The Red, White and Blue or whatever you call it, according to Carroll Mohlman, the American flag is one of the most well-known symbols in the world.

“Our flag is respected worldwide,” said Mohlman, who is in the American Legion Hartman Post 84 service office. “They know what the American flag is and what it stands for. It is the symbol of our country.”

When the flags have run their course, the only way to honor them is by retiring them.

The American Legion retired several flags that were either worn down or faded over the years for Flag Day on Monday at the Legion’s headquarters, 2263 Third Ave. in Columbus. This is a yearly tradition for the organization.

“We’re properly retiring them as they are supposed to be done,” American Legion Second Vice Commander Dave Oppliger said of the event. “This is what we call it: A retirement ceremony.”

Mohlman, who was previously the American Legion commander, said the event is a respectful way to honor the flag. Before the flags are retired, the vice commanders discussed if they were deemed serviceable.

