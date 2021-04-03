WATCH NOW: Columbus Area United Way adjusts to challenges of a pandemic

After a difficult 2020 for just about everyone, Columbus Area United Way officials said they’re looking forward to the future, especially as this year marks a noteworthy anniversary.
Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) will hold its 80th annual fundraising campaign.
Columbus Area United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour said the theme hasn’t been set, but it’ll probably revolve around the 80-year mark.
“It’s a long time,” Freshour said. “It’s not just us doing it. We’re a part of that mechanism. We’re really applauding the community for providing the dollars and believing in the cause of what United Way represents.”
The local organization is coming off an unprecedented year due to COVID-19. Several events and gatherings were either done virtually or postponed to a later date.
“We provided last year. It just looked different,” Freshour said.
The Columbus Area United Way - which serves Platte, Colfax, Boone, Nance, Polk and Butler counties - will speak more in-depth about the 2020 campaign at its annual meeting to be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at Pinnacle Bank, 210 E 23rd St. The cost to RSVP for the event is $5. To do so, call the organization at 402-564-5661.
This gathering will allow United Way to highlight last year's campaign, but also review what the organization did in 2020 and showcase some of its volunteers, Freshour said.
“It’s a great opportunity where our partner agency has the opportunity to recognize one of those volunteers who has been a tremendous asset to their organization and community,” she said.
The organization's campaign raised $816,000 this past year. The amount was around 96% of the goal United Way's campaign team wanted to reach, Freshour said.
She added, during a COVID-19 year, they were “thrilled” to reach that mark because that total was reached by community-funded efforts.
“It’s just people making contributions,” Freshour said. “Every little dollar helps to raise the funds that we need to support individuals’ families locally.”
Mark Mercer, 2020 fundraising chairman, said usually, CAUW would make in-person presentations to businesses but last year several meetings were done over Zoom. He added this new avenue made people readjust how they normally conduct business.
“It was a pandemic that people didn’t really know how to handle,” Mercer said. “So the staff and the fundraising took a little different approach last year.”
Mercer said CAUW tried to be flexible in its method, offering video or written material or even in-person meetings on its fundraising efforts.
The United Way “has a lot to be proud of” how it helped the area during a pandemic year, said 2020 CAUW Board of Directors President Sarah Pillen.
“We, as a community, really reached out to one another to help our neighbors through some unprecedented times,” she said. “I think that’s something to celebrate.”
During this past year, the organization addressed a few COVID-related concerns.
Pillen said CAUW created mental health vouchers, allowing residents in the six-county region to have free appointments to seek treatment.
“United Way understood that our community was going through a number of mental health challenges,” she said. “We tried to respond accordingly.”
Another resource was the Fresh Bucks program.
Pillen added United Way teamed up with local grocery stores to mail gift certificates to families in need so they could shop for either fresh meat or fruits and vegetables. At the time, all three food groups were expensive and/or scarce to buy, she added.
The Fresh Bucks program and the mental health vouchers were made possible by the COVID relief fund, Freshour said.
The CAUW recently finished a grant fund cycle, which is from April 1 to March 31.
The money from that grant cycle goes to help improve education, health and financial stability within the community. Partner agencies apply through a grant application before the CAUW board decides where to allocate those dollars.
The Columbus Area United Way's Duck Race was also altered in 2020.
It typically takes place in the lazy river at Pawnee Plunge Water Park, 560 33rd Ave., during Columbus Days. Although it was postponed due to COVID-19, the event was rescheduled and relocated. In December last year, the rubber ducks set afloat in the pool at the Columbus Family YMCA, 3912 38th St.
Freshour said the idea is to have the Duck Race again in August at Pawnee Plunge.
These past challenges, as well as the bright future ahead of United Way, will be discussed during its annual meeting, Freshour said.
“After COVID, I think this (gathering) is an opportunity to kind of reconnect with people who we haven’t been able to see face-to-face in a year essentially,” Freshour said. “… We’re passionate about our community and passionate about making sure our community is stable and has the resources and services in place to thrive and grow.”
