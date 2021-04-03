WATCH NOW: Columbus Area United Way adjusts to challenges of a pandemic

After a difficult 2020 for just about everyone, Columbus Area United Way officials said they’re looking forward to the future, especially as this year marks a noteworthy anniversary.

Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) will hold its 80th annual fundraising campaign.

Columbus Area United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour said the theme hasn’t been set, but it’ll probably revolve around the 80-year mark.

“It’s a long time,” Freshour said. “It’s not just us doing it. We’re a part of that mechanism. We’re really applauding the community for providing the dollars and believing in the cause of what United Way represents.”

The local organization is coming off an unprecedented year due to COVID-19. Several events and gatherings were either done virtually or postponed to a later date.

“We provided last year. It just looked different,” Freshour said.

The Columbus Area United Way - which serves Platte, Colfax, Boone, Nance, Polk and Butler counties - will speak more in-depth about the 2020 campaign at its annual meeting to be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at Pinnacle Bank, 210 E 23rd St. The cost to RSVP for the event is $5. To do so, call the organization at 402-564-5661.