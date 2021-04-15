WATCH NOW: Columbus Area United Way holds annual meeting

Following several Zoom calls and meetings over the phone within the past year, it was easy to see why Columbus Area United Way staff members were excited to have the nonprofit's first in-person gathering in 13 months.
The Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) - which serves Platte, Colfax, Boone, Nance, Polk and Butler counties – held its annual meeting on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank, 210 E 23rd St.
“It was wonderful to see people face-to-face as opposed to Zoom,” CAUW Executive Director Hope Freshour said. “Zoom has been great. It’s allowed us to continue business and get our message across. But it’s just nice to feel what community is like.”
The gathering let the United Way highlight last year's campaign, review what the organization completed in 2020 and thank some of its volunteers.
United Way Board President Sarah Pillen said the campaign’s theme, “Neighbor Helping Neighbor," turned out to be quite accurate in describing the past two years.
Although COVID-19 greatly affected the community, the 2019 flood that preceded the virus was also devastating, Pillen said. Through those hardships, the community came together to help one another, she added.
“The ode of ‘Neighbor Helping Neighbor’ has never rung more true,” Pillen said.
She also said United Way was able to navigate through adversity.
“We, as the board, made a really strong commitment, making sure we are open to change and making sure we put ourselves in a place for the future,” she said. “That way we will remain a strong staple in our community.”
But Pillen didn’t want to only focus on the difficulties, as she said many achievements are worth celebrating.
She said one such thing was Freshour taking the reins, as it was announced in November 2019 that Freshour had been hired to take on the leadership role. Pillen praised Freshour as she only had about “a month of normalcy” before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“United Way was very grateful to have her as part of our team,” Pillen said. “I’m really excited for the future that she’ll lead us to.”
United Way also mentioned its impact on the organization’s three main pillars: Education, health and financial stability.
CAUW found under its education impact that 99% of students in funded programs were maintaining meaningful relationships with adults. Additionally, 93% of kids were more self-confident and 78% of them showed improved behavior/discipline.
On the health care side, more than 15,000 people learned healthier lifestyle choices. Around 80% of program participants created a safety plan and 96% of the children served by United Way avoided risky behavior.
Finally, under financial stability, around 2,500 clients had their basic needs met. About 150 individuals reported improved self-sufficiency and 330 adults took part in GED and/or English as a Second Language classes.
Additionally, the organization addressed a few COVID-related concerns.
Pillen said CAUW created mental health vouchers, allowing residents in the six-county region to have free appointments to seek treatment.
Another resource was the Fresh Bucks program.
Pillen added the United Way teamed up with local grocery stores to mail gift certificates to families in need so they could shop for either fresh meat or fruits and vegetables. Around this time last year, all three food groups were expensive and/or scarce to buy, she added.
Additionally, CAUW provided meals for more than 11,000 people, served more than 5,000 meals and over 2,500 households were offered food assistance.
“The United Way and all of you in this room made a significant impact in making sure food remained a staple in families’ pantries,” she said.
The organization's campaign additionally raised $816,000 this past year. The amount was around 96% of the goal that United Way's campaign team wanted to reach.
Mark Mercer, 2020 fundraising chairman, said even though they weren’t able to meet that amount, it was a testament to the team to get that close to the goal.
Still, around 3,000 households donated to United Way last year.
Freshour said she was thankful for so many people to give to the CAUW because those dollars go back into the community.
“It’s neighbors helping neighbors,” she said. “We’re all about that big picture of impacting education, financial stability and health within our community on the local level.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.