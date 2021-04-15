WATCH NOW: Columbus Area United Way holds annual meeting

She also said United Way was able to navigate through adversity.

“We, as the board, made a really strong commitment, making sure we are open to change and making sure we put ourselves in a place for the future,” she said. “That way we will remain a strong staple in our community.”

But Pillen didn’t want to only focus on the difficulties, as she said many achievements are worth celebrating.

She said one such thing was Freshour taking the reins, as it was announced in November 2019 that Freshour had been hired to take on the leadership role. Pillen praised Freshour as she only had about “a month of normalcy” before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“United Way was very grateful to have her as part of our team,” Pillen said. “I’m really excited for the future that she’ll lead us to.”

United Way also mentioned its impact on the organization’s three main pillars: Education, health and financial stability.

CAUW found under its education impact that 99% of students in funded programs were maintaining meaningful relationships with adults. Additionally, 93% of kids were more self-confident and 78% of them showed improved behavior/discipline.