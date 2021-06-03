WATCH NOW: Columbus Cancer Care Foundation celebrates survivors and caregivers

In the end, Boswell considers herself fortunate when it comes to her cancer diagnosis. She underwent two surgeries without having to do other treatment options.

“I was lucky that it didn’t spread anywhere,” she said.

Boswell said she has become an advocate for both kids and adults to get their human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine because HPV was what led her to get cervical cancer.

“That was 27 years ago when they didn’t know what HPV was,” said Boswell.

As for Ruskamp, Ryan said his wife was “a trooper” during her cancer diagnosis. An owner of a day care, Laura missed only two weeks of work while undergoing chemotherapy, he said, adding his job was also accommodating.

“She would have chemo on Monday and Thursdays were her bad days,” Ryan said. “… I tried to be there for her the best I could and just be strong for her. It was hard for me, too, to see her go through all of that.”

Laura said their families and friends were phenomenal in helping them out. Their children, who were ages 8 and 10 at the time of her diagnosis, were also understanding, she added.

“We were very open with the kids,” said Laura. “They were amazing through it.”