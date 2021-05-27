WATCH NOW: Columbus Cancer Care Foundation preparing to celebrate survivors, caregivers

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer patients, survivors and caregivers have all experienced extreme isolation, said Dr. Joan Keit of Columbus Cancer Care.
“It’s been a really difficult year,” Keit said. “I think a lot of people feel isolated this year, especially people with cancer because they’re immune-compromised. They have had to be very careful about staying home, social distancing and not socializing as much.”
Following a tough year, the Columbus Cancer Care Foundation will hold a celebration for cancer survivors and caregivers. A picnic will be held from 5-8 p.m. on June 1 at Pawnee Park West Shelter, which is west of the Andrew Jackson Higgins National Memorial.
“We felt we wanted to do something to elevate moods and remind people that they are not alone,” Keit said of the event.
The picnic is free, but the staff is asking for attendees to RSVP by either calling the foundation at 402-562-8666 or visiting columbuscancercarefoundation.org.
The evening will consist of a meal, raffle items, and the selling of t-shirts and masks, as well as creating a Puzzle of HOPE and the closing ceremony which is Prayer in the Air.
The last part entails reciting a prayer called, “What Cancer Cannot Do,” before releasing balloons in honor of loved ones who either passed away from cancer or are currently diagnosed with it.
The Puzzle of Hope is where wooden puzzle pieces will be put on display and attendees can write a person’s name or a message to someone. According to Keit, the puzzle is big enough to fill an entire wall.
This is the first time Columbus Cancer Care Foundation is holding a large picnic.
The foundation has held smaller ones in the past but this bigger one was decided on after canceling another fundraiser, the Blue Jean Benefit, due to COVID-19, Keit said. She added the nonprofit's board of directors didn’t want to hold an indoor event where the attendees take off their masks to eat as that could increase the chance of getting the virus.
But having an outdoor event will allow for folks to social distance easier, Keit said.
“We’re feeling more comfortable as COVID winds down,” she said, adding adding that the more people getting vaccinated makes the event possible.
Columbus Cancer Care Foundation Operations Director Kaylen Biltoft, who is also a radiation therapist for the center, said holding the picnic is notable because it allows the survivors to celebrate their journey battling cancer.
“That’s a big deal for them,” Biltoft said. “(The celebration) also gives us a chance to honor our caregivers. A lot of people when they look at a survivor say, ‘They’ve been through a lot.’ But also the caregivers and the people who are with them every day have gone through a lot.”
Keit said the caretakers are “the unsung heroes.”
“It’s very difficult to watch somebody you care about go through the struggle with cancer diagnosis and treatment,” she said. “And even survivorship because after treatment, there’s still issues.”
As the only cancer support group in the area, Keit said this past year has been particularly challenging. The cancer center couldn’t have those types of meetings for a time due to COVID-19.
She added the group was vital because it allowed survivors, as well as caregivers, to discuss some of their struggles.
“I think it’s very healthy for people who have been on their cancer journey that they can talk to other people who have been through other experiences,” Keit said.
In addition to radiation treatments, the cancer center also offers free transportation for patients to their doctor appointments. For people driving themselves, the nonprofit provides a gas card to offset costs. Additionally, it has free customized wigs for those undergoing chemotherapy.
Through such a difficult journey, Biltoft said the picnic is for anyone to enjoy.
“Anybody can be a part of it just to recognize those who struggled,” she said. “This last year has been a struggle for a lot of people and to add cancer on top of that is a big deal.”