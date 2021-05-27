WATCH NOW: Columbus Cancer Care Foundation preparing to celebrate survivors, caregivers

The Puzzle of Hope is where wooden puzzle pieces will be put on display and attendees can write a person’s name or a message to someone. According to Keit, the puzzle is big enough to fill an entire wall.

This is the first time Columbus Cancer Care Foundation is holding a large picnic.

The foundation has held smaller ones in the past but this bigger one was decided on after canceling another fundraiser, the Blue Jean Benefit, due to COVID-19, Keit said. She added the nonprofit's board of directors didn’t want to hold an indoor event where the attendees take off their masks to eat as that could increase the chance of getting the virus.

But having an outdoor event will allow for folks to social distance easier, Keit said.

“We’re feeling more comfortable as COVID winds down,” she said, adding adding that the more people getting vaccinated makes the event possible.

Columbus Cancer Care Foundation Operations Director Kaylen Biltoft, who is also a radiation therapist for the center, said holding the picnic is notable because it allows the survivors to celebrate their journey battling cancer.