WATCH NOW: Columbus High students help build home for class

Columbus High School juniors Cole Hottovy and Derek Glasshoff said not only have they gained useful skills by building a house, but they’ll utilize the instruction later in life.
“You could be sitting in a classroom learning out of a book; instead, we come here and learn hands-on,” Glasshoff said. “We see how it’s all done and see it go up.”
Hottovy agreed.
“It’s been a really good learning experience,” Hottovy said.
The pair were two of the 35 CHS students who helped construct a home for Marcus Gillespie’s class. Gillespie is CHS' building construction and cabinetmaking instructor.
The school held an open house Thursday to showcase the home, 4636 32nd St. in Columbus, that students helped build with Design Build by Shelby Lumber.
“This gives them that hands-on learning (experience) as opposed to learning it from behind a book or even in shop,” Gillespie said. “It just makes a world of difference.”
Gillespie said this project came together after meeting with Shelby Lumber General Contractor Jason Schmidt. The two have known each other since they were kids, and when Gillespie moved back to Columbus about eight years ago, he talked with Schmidt about having high school students working on a construction project.
“We both decided that it would be a good fit for Columbus High and Shelby Lumber to partner,” Gillespie said. “It’s been a good relationship.”
Shelby Lumber bought the lot and needed materials for the home before selling the house. Part of those funds will be given back to the school, Gillespie said.
In turn, Gillespie said he helps the construction company by helping them find potential employees from his class.
The students originally started on the house a few weeks after Labor Day last year, Gillespie said. The goal is to finish the construction by Saturday.
There is more work that needs to be done as the backyard deck needs to be completed, which will start on Friday, according to Gillespie.
Hottovy and Glasshoff agreed their favorite part of the build was when the walls went up - it allowed them to watch the house come together.
“You see it all,” Glasshoff said.
After the foundation and concrete were poured, students helped with framing, trusses, roofing, exterior and interior doors, garage doors, windows, siding, soffit, fascia, insulation, trim, cabinets, flooring and decking.
But contractors installed the drywall, electric, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, Gillespie said.
“We did as much as we could that I was comfortable doing with the kids,” he said. “It was a great experience for me, but the kids as well.”
Glasshoff and Hottovy said, since they’re planning to go into the construction field, this experience has prepared them for that.
“It was really nice to learn this stuff,” Glasshoff said. “Now, I have a head start before college.”
Hottovy added he believes he will use the knowledge from this project when he owns a home one day.
“I can save so much money, fixing up my own stuff at my house,” he said.
