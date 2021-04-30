WATCH NOW: Columbus High students help build home for class

“We both decided that it would be a good fit for Columbus High and Shelby Lumber to partner,” Gillespie said. “It’s been a good relationship.”

Shelby Lumber bought the lot and needed materials for the home before selling the house. Part of those funds will be given back to the school, Gillespie said.

In turn, Gillespie said he helps the construction company by helping them find potential employees from his class.

The students originally started on the house a few weeks after Labor Day last year, Gillespie said. The goal is to finish the construction by Saturday.

There is more work that needs to be done as the backyard deck needs to be completed, which will start on Friday, according to Gillespie.

Hottovy and Glasshoff agreed their favorite part of the build was when the walls went up - it allowed them to watch the house come together.

“You see it all,” Glasshoff said.

After the foundation and concrete were poured, students helped with framing, trusses, roofing, exterior and interior doors, garage doors, windows, siding, soffit, fascia, insulation, trim, cabinets, flooring and decking.