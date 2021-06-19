WATCH NOW: Committed to helping the younger generation

“This will be my first year doing theater,” said Braun.

Since he didn’t participate in that part of things, Braun has helped out with parades, providing candy and fliers about domestic violence and dating abuse.

When he isn't being active in Revolution, Braun is involved in sports in some way or another. As a CHS wrestler and a runner for cross country and track, Braun volunteers his time teaching the next wave of Discoverer athletes.

He was brought up in youth wrestling and track so he said he wanted to give back to the programs that helped him.

“Being through that program just changed everything,” Braun said. “It brought motivation and taught you to not only be better as a wrestler but grow better as a person too. I figured I should help because I went up through it.”

His mother, Tina, said she is proud that her son volunteers his time to help kids.

“I think it’s great that he does that,” she said. “Helping out kids is great.”

Tina said her son is “a busy kid,” no matter if it's through Revolution, student council, National Honors Society, sports or other activities.