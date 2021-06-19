WATCH NOW: Committed to helping the younger generation

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.
Whether it’s through Revolution or teaching children about wrestling and track and field, Columbus High School student Carter Braun enjoys helping youth.
Revolution is a program at the Center for Survivors, which began in 1998 as a method to help young people recognize victimization. Those in the program talk to kids - both elementary and high school age - about sexual assault by presenting different situations in a play and explaining how they can stop it from happening.
“I just joined so I could spread the awareness,” said Braun, who’ll be a senior this upcoming school year.
Braun, who started Revolution as a freshman, said the program has been a learning experience. He added he’s glad he’s a part of the solution to an abhorrent problem.
Braun originally thought about doing the theater portion of Revolution but joked he “chickened out” of it during his first two years. He was going to do it last year but due to COVID-19, performing wasn’t much of an option.
“This will be my first year doing theater,” said Braun.
Since he didn’t participate in that part of things, Braun has helped out with parades, providing candy and fliers about domestic violence and dating abuse.
When he isn't being active in Revolution, Braun is involved in sports in some way or another. As a CHS wrestler and a runner for cross country and track, Braun volunteers his time teaching the next wave of Discoverer athletes.
He was brought up in youth wrestling and track so he said he wanted to give back to the programs that helped him.
“Being through that program just changed everything,” Braun said. “It brought motivation and taught you to not only be better as a wrestler but grow better as a person too. I figured I should help because I went up through it.”
His mother, Tina, said she is proud that her son volunteers his time to help kids.
“I think it’s great that he does that,” she said. “Helping out kids is great.”
Tina said her son is “a busy kid,” no matter if it's through Revolution, student council, National Honors Society, sports or other activities.
Braun has played different sports throughout the years. He didn’t run cross country until high school. Previously, he played football in the fall but didn’t enjoy it as much.
As for wrestling, this past season was the second time he was on the varsity team. However, Braun was only on that squad part of his sophomore year before moving down to junior varsity.
He turned it all around last season, advancing to the state tournament, as well as winning one match at that competition.
“I had a rough start but eventually started getting the hang of things,” Braun said.
Although Braun isn’t sure what he will do after high school, he said he would like to go into physical therapy and athletic training. Similar to what he does now, Braun hopes to be involved in college whether it's through sports or activities.
“Wherever I can go to do that but (I) don’t have a clue where yet,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.