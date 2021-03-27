WATCH NOW: Humphrey, Kuehler come out victorious at state speech meet

Kuehler said she and Goering had extra motivation to go all out this year. As sophomores, they went to state but both missed finals by a small margin.

“It hit us wrong,” Kuehler said. “We were part of the team, and we did contribute, but we both got stuck on the part where we didn’t contribute the points that took us to state and won it (our) sophomore year.”

This has since stuck with Goering and Kuehler, especially after having to wait until their final year to avenge that state letdown.

“When senior year came around, we said, ‘This is it. This is our last go-around, so let’s leave it all out there,’” Kuehler said.

This season was able to play out but that doesn’t mean the COVID-19 pandemic didn't affect how meets were held.

Hogancamp said the biggest change was that the students performed without any spectators in attendance. She added this was especially hard for those who did comedy pieces as it was difficult for them to gauge if the material was landing.

“Our kids weren’t allowed to have anybody so that was very tough,” Hogancamp said.