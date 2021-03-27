WATCH NOW: Humphrey, Kuehler come out victorious at state speech meet

When last year's Humphrey High School speech team learned that the 2020 district and state tournaments were canceled due to COVID-19, it didn't sit well with them.
It was especially frustrating as the team won state in 2019 and it had a “99%” chance to repeat as champs, said coach Steph Hogancamp. But the Humphrey speech team wasn't going to let last season's letdown hamper them this time around.
The speech team not only won districts this year but came out victorious at state last week, which included the first-ever Nebraska Schools Activities Association (NSAA) triple-gold medalist in senior Oriana Kuehler.
The competition was held Friday, March 19, at Kearney High School.
Kuehler, who won in the categories of serious, entertainment and poetry, said she and her friends joked at the beginning of the season that she would win three competitions. But, she never thought that would be possible.
The accomplishment eventually didn’t sound as implausible as the season progressed. She regularly kept triple-medaling at meets, including the competition right before state: Districts.
“I was standing at state and one of our teammates walked up to me and was like, ‘So, I know we were joking but are you actually going to do it today?’ I said, ‘I hope so. I really hope so,’” Kuehler said.
In addition to Kuehler, Alex Schemek, Natasha Dahlberg, Hailey Goering, Carson Schnitzler, Alivia Schemek, Morgan Hake and Addison Schneider all won state medals.
Hogancamp said 15 total students qualified for state.
Senior Autumn Bender said even though she wasn’t an individual state finalist, it was an enjoyable experience for her and her teammates to win it all.
“It’s just a huge deal to be part of the team,” Bender said.
This season began with the team winning seven of its nine regular-season tournaments.
Hogancamp said even though that accomplishment was noteworthy, she wasn’t sure if the wins came down to the judges being familiar with the students. But when they traveled to the bigger competitions, she said their success was legitimate.
“We got validation that we were doing the right things and the kids are working really hard,” Hogancamp said. “It was paying off. It was nice.”
The students felt the same way.
“We worked extremely hard this season to get to where we were at,” said Goering, a senior who won a state medal for persuasive speaking. “It’s exciting to see the success from your hard work pay off.”
This is Humphrey’s third state speech title during Hogancamp’s 20-year tenure as head coach. The team first won a championship in 2017.
Kuehler said she and Goering had extra motivation to go all out this year. As sophomores, they went to state but both missed finals by a small margin.
“It hit us wrong,” Kuehler said. “We were part of the team, and we did contribute, but we both got stuck on the part where we didn’t contribute the points that took us to state and won it (our) sophomore year.”
This has since stuck with Goering and Kuehler, especially after having to wait until their final year to avenge that state letdown.
“When senior year came around, we said, ‘This is it. This is our last go-around, so let’s leave it all out there,’” Kuehler said.
This season was able to play out but that doesn’t mean the COVID-19 pandemic didn't affect how meets were held.
Hogancamp said the biggest change was that the students performed without any spectators in attendance. She added this was especially hard for those who did comedy pieces as it was difficult for them to gauge if the material was landing.
“Our kids weren’t allowed to have anybody so that was very tough,” Hogancamp said.
The last competitions were a tad different as those meets permitted two people per performer to be in the audience, the speech coach said.
“That was better,” Hogancamp said. “That was nicer.”
This most recent title could have been Humphrey's fourth if not for the cancellation of last year's state tournament. Hogancamp said it was sad for those nine seniors to not finish out their season because that group of students were great leaders.
“You do feel bad for them but it’s nice that this year’s group was able to make up for it a little bit,” she said. “They won it in their honor.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.