WATCH NOW: Lakeview grad helping school this summer

When the opportunity arose to help her alma mater, Kelli Schoch said she knew she wanted to spend time this summer at Lakeview High School.

Through Nebraska Community Foundation’s hometown intern program, Schoch - who currently attends Chadron State College - is aiding the Lakeview Education Foundation (LEF) this summer.

“I thought it would be a great way to give back to the school and the foundation that did a lot for me to go to college,” said Schoch, a 2019 Lakeview graduate. “It’s certainly a good organization and it’s something to give back (to).”

Schoch started back in May but will wrap up her internship in early August.

Currently, Schoch helps with the posters for Lakeview's upcoming Big Red Night - which is on July 30 - while also organizing a document with the donations that come into the LEF. Additionally, she will assist in setting up for the Big Red Night event.