WATCH NOW: Lakeview student finds peace through gardening

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a new weekly series that will profile area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example.
Lakeview High School's Lacy Williams first got involved in agriculture, mostly gardening, when she was a middle school student. Ever since then, she’s jumped headfirst into horticultural.
“For me, it’s very relaxing,” Williams said. “It’s really peaceful. It’s fun to watch the greenhouse go from little plants to just one day, boom, it’s filled with all the (greenery). It’s really cool.”
As part of Lakeview’s Future Farmers of America chapter, Williams - who will be a senior this upcoming school year - manages the high school’s greenhouse and garden. After she graduates, another FFA member will take over those projects.
In this upcoming school year, Williams involved will have been involved with FFA all four years of high school, though she said initially she wasn't planning on joining the club. But after some prodding from her teacher, she decided to sign up.
“I said, ‘OK, I’ll see how it goes,’” Williams said. “Ever since then, it’s just grown into a passion.”
Through Lakeview's chapter, Williams was named the Nebraska State FFA Champion in Diversified Horticulture based on the greenhouse and garden. In October, she will attend nationals in Indianapolis.
Additionally, she entered her produce into a University of Nebraska-Lincoln contest, where she won first place.
But Williams hasn’t only gotten awards for her gardening skills. She’s also an accomplished powerlifter.
In two of the three meets this past year, Williams, who started powerlifting three years ago, placed first overall.
But, Williams doesn't dwell on her successes. Instead, her mother, Patty Long, said Williams takes strides to get better, whether it’s with FFA or powerlifting.
“She’s a humble one,” Long said. “She’s not one to toot her own horn. She’s not really looking for recognition.”
Long added she’s proud of her daughter, noting Williams stays busy with her different FFA activities.
“She dedicates a lot of time to it,” Long said. “She’s pretty much there every day of the week. She’s there throughout the school year and summer.”
Williams is one of the few in her family who’s gotten into ag. She said most of them are in the medical world, with her grandfather and dad being a few of her family members who have worked in the agricultural field.
Williams said she hopes to continue to be involved in ag, but through teaching. She credited her educators as being a driving force in wanting to study ag education at either UNL or the University of South Dakota. She said her goal is to teach at the high school level.
Williams has spent some time teaching this past year as she worked with fifth graders at St. Isidore Elementary School. She said that has been a rewarding experience.
“It’s been fun getting to be able to make connections with the students,” she said. “From the start of the year to the end of the year, it’s cool to see how much they learn and how much they grow.”
Williams intends to have a busy summer. She continues to work on her garden, as well as selling some of her produce at the farmers market.
“I’m excited to connect with the community,” Williams said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.