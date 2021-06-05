WATCH NOW: Lakeview student finds peace through gardening

Long added she’s proud of her daughter, noting Williams stays busy with her different FFA activities.

“She dedicates a lot of time to it,” Long said. “She’s pretty much there every day of the week. She’s there throughout the school year and summer.”

Williams is one of the few in her family who’s gotten into ag. She said most of them are in the medical world, with her grandfather and dad being a few of her family members who have worked in the agricultural field.

Williams said she hopes to continue to be involved in ag, but through teaching. She credited her educators as being a driving force in wanting to study ag education at either UNL or the University of South Dakota. She said her goal is to teach at the high school level.

Williams has spent some time teaching this past year as she worked with fifth graders at St. Isidore Elementary School. She said that has been a rewarding experience.