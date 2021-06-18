WATCH NOW: Lemonade stand's funds go to fight childhood cancer

It wouldn’t seem likely a childhood cancer research fundraiser found throughout Columbus would have begun from a 5-year-old’s backyard.
But that’s the case for Lemon Smiles, which began in 2008. It started after Madeline Hudnall, now 19, found out her friend Charli Preister was diagnosed with neuroblastoma.
The idea came to be after Madeline noticed an advertisement for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ASLF). She told her mom she wanted to something like that for Preister, who has been in remission for a few years now. Her mother said she could if her then-babysitter helped out.
It's been going strong ever since.
Northwestern Mutual-Columbus helped kicked off the event by hosting Lemon Smiles on Thursday at its office, 3763 39th Ave., Suite 200.
“We saw what they were doing in the community and we wanted to (help) impact as well,” Northwestern Mutual-Columbus Managing Director Nathan Karges said. “… We want to support the cause.”
The Northwestern Mutual-Columbus has teamed up with Lemon Smiles since 2016.
Each year, Lemon Smiles holds a weekend-long lemonade stand to raise funds for ASLF which is a national organization that raises funds for cancer research.
Beginning this weekend, the stand will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday at Hy-Vee, 3010 23rd St. It will also be at Super Saver, 3318 23rd St., with the same hours but on Saturday only.
Throughout the years, Madeline and her 15-year-old sister Lillian have raised around $75,000 through Lemon Smiles.
Madeline said she’s been amazed to see the growth of the lemonade stand, noting she's had to buy more supplies each year.
“It’s really impressive to see,” Madeline said, adding Preister has been in remission for a few years after battling cancer.
She also said she's been thrilled to see the amount of support for the cause.
In that first year the stand ended up earning around $100, but Madeline said it was an amazing experience to witness.
“It was really small but it was really special to see,” Madeline said.
As Lillian has gotten older, she has helped take over the lemon stand as Madeline has recently started college.
“It’s really incredible to see everybody helping out with it,” Lillian said. “Northwestern Mutual has been a huge supporter of us throughout the years. It’s great to see everybody excited about it and ready to do it this year.”
Northwestern Mutual-Columbus likes to give back to the community as the financial institution’s biggest philanthropic endeavor is childhood cancer, Karges said.
In Nebraska alone, Northwestern Mutual has raised over $700,000 in the last six years with $170,000 going to ASLF and the other funds going to similar organizations like Columbus' own Sammy's Superheroes, Karges said.
“It’s all about giving back to (cancer) research,” said Karges.
He added he’s enjoyed giving back and helping the Hundall sisters.
“It’s been fun to see these two grow as well,” Karges said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.