WATCH NOW: Lemonade stand's funds go to fight childhood cancer

Throughout the years, Madeline and her 15-year-old sister Lillian have raised around $75,000 through Lemon Smiles.

Madeline said she’s been amazed to see the growth of the lemonade stand, noting she's had to buy more supplies each year.

“It’s really impressive to see,” Madeline said, adding Preister has been in remission for a few years after battling cancer.

She also said she's been thrilled to see the amount of support for the cause.

In that first year the stand ended up earning around $100, but Madeline said it was an amazing experience to witness.

“It was really small but it was really special to see,” Madeline said.

As Lillian has gotten older, she has helped take over the lemon stand as Madeline has recently started college.

“It’s really incredible to see everybody helping out with it,” Lillian said. “Northwestern Mutual has been a huge supporter of us throughout the years. It’s great to see everybody excited about it and ready to do it this year.”

Northwestern Mutual-Columbus likes to give back to the community as the financial institution’s biggest philanthropic endeavor is childhood cancer, Karges said.