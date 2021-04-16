WATCH NOW: Night to Shine light show, fundraiser set later this month

The light show was added because the COVID-19 pandemic made the local group have to pivot from having an in-person dance.

Night to Shine was founded by the Tim Tebow Foundation seven years ago and it will be the third year for Columbus. Usually, those aged 14 and older with developmental and/or physical disabilities are given a chance to attend a dance just for them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We want to love the people with special needs in our community,” Stary said.

The local group made that event virtually this year as they created goodie bags, which included crowns and tiaras. Still, Stary said, it “just wasn’t the same.”

Night to Shine Committee Member Tom Goc said those with special needs have told him how important this event has been for them.

“One of the special needs people came up to me and said, ‘I’ve been to dances in high school but this is the most fun thing that I’ve done in my life,’” Goc said. “He said, ‘No one was different.’”

He added this upcoming light show will be one of the few times they’ve been out of their homes since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“In some cases, they’re more susceptible to illness,” Goc said.