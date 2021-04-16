WATCH NOW: Night to Shine light show, fundraiser set later this month

With this past year’s COVID-19 restrictions, individuals with special needs have stayed indoors for the most part.
But, the Columbus Night to Shine committee hopes to change that at the end of the month.
This year, the local group will hold Family Fun, Food and Lights from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 30, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Ag Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus. The free show is for people with physical or developmental special needs.
The event will then be open to the public from 6-10 p.m. on Friday. It'll also be free, but donations can be made.
The event will consist of a walk-through light show with music and will be handicap accessible. There will also be food trucks, hayrack rides, a small petting zoo and outdoor games and activities at the occasion.
Additionally, there will be a car show on Saturday.
“It’s just going to be a fun-filled family event,” Night to Shine Committee Chairwoman Amber Stary said.
The drive-through light show was originally going to happen back in February but, due to a cold snap that hit the area, Night to Shine postponed the date.
“We decided that we didn’t want our individuals and community out in that (weather),” Stary said.
The light show was added because the COVID-19 pandemic made the local group have to pivot from having an in-person dance.
Night to Shine was founded by the Tim Tebow Foundation seven years ago and it will be the third year for Columbus. Usually, those aged 14 and older with developmental and/or physical disabilities are given a chance to attend a dance just for them.
“We want to love the people with special needs in our community,” Stary said.
The local group made that event virtually this year as they created goodie bags, which included crowns and tiaras. Still, Stary said, it “just wasn’t the same.”
Night to Shine Committee Member Tom Goc said those with special needs have told him how important this event has been for them.
“One of the special needs people came up to me and said, ‘I’ve been to dances in high school but this is the most fun thing that I’ve done in my life,’” Goc said. “He said, ‘No one was different.’”
He added this upcoming light show will be one of the few times they’ve been out of their homes since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“In some cases, they’re more susceptible to illness,” Goc said.
Family Fun, Food and Lights will be kicked off with a fundraiser for Night to Shine by U.S. 30 Speedway. The fundraiser, slated for Thursday, April 29, will begin with hot laps at 7:15 p.m. with the races starting at 8.
The admission price for adults is $12 and children ages 6- to 12-years-old are $6 while those ages 5 and under get in for free. A pit pass will cost $30. There will be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and face painting.
“For them to think of us, that’s pretty awesome,” Stary said. “It also shows we’re getting out awareness of people with special needs because I don’t feel like our community is that aware of how many individuals with special needs in our community.”
Meanwhile, Night to Shine is also asking for volunteers for Family Fun, Food and Lights.
They will be asked to hold signs and act as paparazzi during the light show red carpet entrance for individuals with special needs, Stary said.
To volunteer, contact Stary at 402-910-2757 or astary03@gmail.com.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.