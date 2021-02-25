WATCH NOW: Platte County warns of potential phishing scam coming from courthouse

Platte County recently announced residents should be on the lookout for any suspicious emails coming from the courthouse as it has been targeted by a phishing campaign.

Platte County Emergency Manager and IT Director Tim Hofbauer asked the public to use caution and closely examine any email, verifying the authentication of the sender before opening any attachments.

“Somebody has been able to send emails that looked like they were coming (from) county employees and officials,” Hofbauer said.

He said the emails will contain phrases like, “Look at this!” or “Check this out," which means they’re most likely fraudulent. The emails have included attachments that will lead the user to a different site.

“That should be a good indicator that they’re trying to click on an attachment,” Hofbauer said. “… That’s a red flag.”

He added phishing can be easily removed from their computers as any antivirus program should be able to scrub the scams free.

Phishing targets people by contacting via email, telephone or text message by a scammer under the pretense of a well-established institution. These scams can lure people into providing sensitive data like banking and credit card details and passwords.