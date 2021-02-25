 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Platte County warns of potential phishing scam coming from courthouse
Platte County recently announced residents should be on the lookout for any suspicious emails coming from the courthouse as it has been targeted by a phishing campaign.

Platte County Emergency Manager and IT Director Tim Hofbauer asked the public to use caution and closely examine any email, verifying the authentication of the sender before opening any attachments.

The front of the Platte County Courthouse, 2610 14th St., photographed in the afternoon in 2020. County officials are warning people that phishing emails appearing to originate from courthouse employees have been going out.

“Somebody has been able to send emails that looked like they were coming (from) county employees and officials,” Hofbauer said.

He said the emails will contain phrases like, “Look at this!” or “Check this out," which means they’re most likely fraudulent. The emails have included attachments that will lead the user to a different site.

“That should be a good indicator that they’re trying to click on an attachment,” Hofbauer said. “… That’s a red flag.”

He added phishing can be easily removed from their computers as any antivirus program should be able to scrub the scams free.

Hofbauer

Phishing targets people by contacting via email, telephone or text message by a scammer under the pretense of a well-established institution. These scams can lure people into providing sensitive data like banking and credit card details and passwords.

“We’re making safeguards to try and find out where this originated at,” Platte County Board Chairman Jerry Micek said. “Our IT people are on top of it at this time. … We’re asking people to not open those (emails) from Platte County.”

Platte County announces theft of funds

He added the County is hoping to put in precautions to eliminate this scam from happening in the future. Micek also urged residents unsure if they’ve received a phishing email to contact the County’s IT department at 402-564-1206.

Hofbauer said, as of Wednesday morning, the County hasn’t found evidence of the scam coming from a courthouse computer, leading them to believe it is coming from outside the building.

Hofbauer also said the County isn’t aware of what the attachment actually contains as its firewalls have been robust enough to block any potential phishing.

Phishing has occurred on a smaller scale at the County for a few months until last week where it seemed to pick up more, Hofbauer said. He added he hasn’t learned of any potential scams lately, but still urged the public to use caution.

The phishing situation is unrelated to last week's announcement from Platte County that the county is the victim of electronic funds theft, according to Hofbauer.

He added he hopes the phishing scams will cease soon.

“We feel like it’s dying down,” Hofbauer said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

