WATCH NOW: Ribbon-cutting held for The Flats at 5th

With housing in demand not only in Columbus but all over the U.S., The Flats at 5th has been seen as a way to help alleviate some of that trouble, city leaders said.
To commemorate the Flats opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce was held Thursday at the building, 2676 E. Fifth Ave.
“Housing is probably what’s holding Columbus back,” Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said. “We’ve got 1,500-plus jobs open in the community. I feel very confident if we had the housing for that many people, we would be filling those positions.
“Housing is a struggle everywhere. So if we can be making progress and making strides, we would be very well off and succeeding and bringing people to Columbus.”
The site, which partially opened in May, boasts an outdoor pool, fitness center and high-speed internet. The Flats also has a clubhouse, which consists of a pool, two seating areas and mailboxes, among other things.
The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, a washer and dryer in each unit, a patio or balcony and more. The spaces can range from a studio to a two-bed apartment.
According to the Flats’ website, apartments are priced from anywhere from $775 to $1,250 with square footage ranging from 775-1,077.
Hausmann Construction Development Manager Spencer Edwards said when it came to the new apartments, they couldn’t turn the buildings over fast enough to keep up with demand.
Edwards said the spaces are priced correctly for market-rate apartments and the demand for housing in Columbus.
“We’re working with our construction team to expect the process as quickly as possible to turn over more units to fill in more of the need of the housing,” Edwards said.
The Flats offers an ideal area to live in town, Hausmann Construction Marketing Director Ashley Abramson said, adding it’s near U.S. Highway 30.
“We really saw the need for new housing here in Columbus,” Abramson said. “… We are excited to find the right piece of land and build.”
Some of the apartments are open currently and Hausmann Construction is applying the final touches to the rest of the buildings. The last should be open by the end of this year, Abramson said.
Abramson said she was happy to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the apartments.
“It was very exciting to open a new project and kick it off with such a great community,” she said. “… We’re excited to get tenants in and open up the rest of the building.”
Brunswick said the 180-unit complex offers quite a bit, adding the Flats has new amenities in Columbus such as the clubhouse, pool and fitness center.
“It’s really exciting to see what the company continues to do and want they continue to provide,” he said. “… It’s really exciting to see people being innovative in Columbus.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.