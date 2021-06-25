WATCH NOW: Ribbon-cutting held for The Flats at 5th

According to the Flats’ website, apartments are priced from anywhere from $775 to $1,250 with square footage ranging from 775-1,077.

Hausmann Construction Development Manager Spencer Edwards said when it came to the new apartments, they couldn’t turn the buildings over fast enough to keep up with demand.

Edwards said the spaces are priced correctly for market-rate apartments and the demand for housing in Columbus.

“We’re working with our construction team to expect the process as quickly as possible to turn over more units to fill in more of the need of the housing,” Edwards said.

The Flats offers an ideal area to live in town, Hausmann Construction Marketing Director Ashley Abramson said, adding it’s near U.S. Highway 30.

“We really saw the need for new housing here in Columbus,” Abramson said. “… We are excited to find the right piece of land and build.”