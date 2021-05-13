WATCH NOW: Right at Home owners take leap of faith

Kristin said there will be an office in either Grand Island or Kearney in the future.

The Starkels have been able to expand their business despite starting it not long after COVID-19 hit the area. Although that may not sound ideal, Jeremy said offering services during a pandemic was a learning experience.

“We learned how to be better and more efficient with hiring,” he said.

Kristin added they were able to do that remotely by conducting interviews over the phone and Zoom.

“We didn’t actually have to bring everyone in,” she said. “We can work from home if we need to.”

They also figured out how to work with their staff out in the field, Jeremy said.

“Since we weren’t right in the office for them to come pick up things, we would go meet them (some place),” he said. “We had to make some adjustments along the way, but it was good.”

Kristin said this experience was also an eye-opener because, even once the pandemic ends, caregivers will continue to wear masks and gloves, as well as use hand sanitizer.