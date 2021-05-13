WATCH NOW: Right at Home owners take leap of faith

Jeremy and Kristin Starkel said they were in somewhat different careers before taking “a big leap of faith” - purchasing a Right at Home franchise, which recently expanded to Columbus.
Kristin said, previously, she was a full-time dental hygienist who enjoyed working with her patients and “making sure they (were) comfortable and happy.” Meanwhile, Jeremy - who worked in Omaha as did his wife - had a team of recruiters that provided medical staffing for different hospitals around the country.
Eventually, the two combined their backgrounds for a new career: Providing in-home care and assistance services. The Starkels began the endeavor in Norfolk around two years ago and now have a location in Columbus.
Right at Home, 3309 31st St. Suite 9 in Columbus, opened its doors in late January. The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the business last month.
“We’re happy to be in the Columbus community,” said Jeremy.
Right at Home provides services like meal preparation and making sure clients are taking their medication. In addition, the business offers a staffing service, which allows Right at Home to provide workers to different nursing homes, Jeremy said.
Other in-home care services include helping with household chores, such as laundry and washing dishes. Caregivers assist by going on walks with their clients or driving them to different appointments or grocery shopping.
“It’s kind of all the general, daily tasks that somebody may need,” Kristin said.
Right at Home also employs certified nursing assistants who can help patients bathe, get dressed and other personal care needs.
Jeremy said another driving force to go into in-home care services was his mom. Around four years ago, she was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer; it eventually came to a point where she needed help to do just about everything, he added.
Jeremy said it was challenging for him and his two sisters to help their mom due to their schedules. He added he wished they had known about in-home care services because those caregivers could have easily helped their mother.
“It was very challenging for us,” Jeremy said. “… I understand how challenging that was for a family going through that. So that was a big, big motivator for us.”
In a short time, Jeremy and Kristin have been able to provide that kind of care to others who have been in a similar situation.
Right at Home will soon expand to even more of Nebraska.
The Starkels recently purchased a territory in Central Nebraska, comprised of Hastings, Kearney, Grand Island and North Platte, Jeremy said. They have begun offering services and hiring staff in those areas, he added.
Kristin said there will be an office in either Grand Island or Kearney in the future.
The Starkels have been able to expand their business despite starting it not long after COVID-19 hit the area. Although that may not sound ideal, Jeremy said offering services during a pandemic was a learning experience.
“We learned how to be better and more efficient with hiring,” he said.
Kristin added they were able to do that remotely by conducting interviews over the phone and Zoom.
“We didn’t actually have to bring everyone in,” she said. “We can work from home if we need to.”
They also figured out how to work with their staff out in the field, Jeremy said.
“Since we weren’t right in the office for them to come pick up things, we would go meet them (some place),” he said. “We had to make some adjustments along the way, but it was good.”
Kristin said this experience was also an eye-opener because, even once the pandemic ends, caregivers will continue to wear masks and gloves, as well as use hand sanitizer.
“This will probably be something that carries on,” Jeremy said. “Just because the infectious control piece of it has gotten so much better. This keeps our caregivers and clients safer.”