WATCH NOW: Semisaurus coming to 1C | The Sanctuary

“I think they’re going to learn some really interesting dinosaur facts next week,” Sempek said.

Oberdieck said even though he believes this will be the first time the mobile dinosaur museum will be at the church, it has been a popular attraction in the surrounding areas.

“It’s an exhibit about dinosaurs which is really exciting for the kids. And it is also educational for the community so it’s from a creation perspective about dinosaurs throughout the ages,” Oberdieck said.

According to the Semisaurus’ website, it teaches the truth about creation and evolution, answering questions about how old the earth is and what happened to the dinosaurs.

Oberdieck said he hopes attendees enjoy the mobile museum and come away with more knowledge about the extinct creatures.

“That’s something (dinosaurs) that we don’t see anymore,” Oberdieck said. “And (visitors) can come through our doors and see what we’re doing here with our summer camp.”

As part of the event, attendees can go inside the church where 1C is offering drift bikes, inflatable slides, an obstacle course and crafts. Additionally, The Broken Mug is serving dino shakes as part of the event.