WATCH NOW: Semisaurus coming to 1C | The Sanctuary
WATCH NOW: Semisaurus coming to 1C | The Sanctuary

1C | The Sanctuary Director of Christian Education Intern Tim Oberdieck talks about the Semisaurus Mobile Museum coming to the church on Wednesday
camp

1C | The Sanctuary BLAST Summer Camp Assistant Director Megan Endorf, left, Director of Christian Education Intern Tim Oberdieck and BLAST Summer Camp Director Brittany Sempek pose for a photo Thursday. The church will have the Semisaurus Mobile Dinosaur Museum at its building, 2200 28th Ave., from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16. 

A couple of years ago, 1C | The Sanctuary BLAST Summer Camp Director Brittany Sempek heard from a friend about Semisaurus, a mobile creation museum about dinosaurs.

It struck Sempek as an interesting and fun way for children to learn about those extinct reptiles. 

Sempek said ever since hearing about that, she thought it would be a good learning opportunity for the children attending 1C's summer camp, Building Lives Around Sound Truth (BLAST).

With next week’s topic being "Destination Dig: Unearthing the Truth About Jesus," Sempek said she learned the mobile museum was available at that time.

The Semisaurus Mobile Dinosaur Museum will be in Columbus from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at 1C, 2200 28th Ave. It is free and open to the public.

“We wanted it out here,” said 1C Director of Christian Education Intern Tim Oberdieck. “… We wanted to invite the Semisaurus and have it for camp.”

Semisaurus was converted out of a 48-foot semi-trailer. It is a self-guided audio tour where visitors can find interactive technology, animatronic dinosaurs, fossils, and un-fossilized mammoth tooth and hair, a 12 ½ foot alligator, as well as Egyptian and other ancient artifacts.

Sempek said the campers will have a chance to have private tours from noon to 2 p.m. before it’s opened to the public.

“I think they’re going to learn some really interesting dinosaur facts next week,” Sempek said.

Oberdieck said even though he believes this will be the first time the mobile dinosaur museum will be at the church, it has been a popular attraction in the surrounding areas.

“It’s an exhibit about dinosaurs which is really exciting for the kids. And it is also educational for the community so it’s from a creation perspective about dinosaurs throughout the ages,” Oberdieck said.

According to the Semisaurus’ website, it teaches the truth about creation and evolution, answering questions about how old the earth is and what happened to the dinosaurs.

Oberdieck said he hopes attendees enjoy the mobile museum and come away with more knowledge about the extinct creatures.

church

1C | The Sanctuary Director of Christian Education Intern Tim Oberdieck stands Thursday in front of the cross inside the church's lobby. The church, 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus, is hosting the Semisaurus Mobile Dinosaur Museum from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16. 

“That’s something (dinosaurs) that we don’t see anymore,” Oberdieck said. “And (visitors) can come through our doors and see what we’re doing here with our summer camp.”

As part of the event, attendees can go inside the church where 1C is offering drift bikes, inflatable slides, an obstacle course and crafts. Additionally, The Broken Mug is serving dino shakes as part of the event.

Oberdieck and Sempek said the church is providing that option as a way to avoid long lines and beat the summer heat.

Sempek said she hopes this event will help residents see what 1C | The Sanctuary’s summer camp offers.

“I want people to come in, check it out and see what camp is all about and have a good time,” she said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

