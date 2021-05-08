WATCH NOW: Shell Creek student creates program to encourage kids to read

Irma added her daughter is in a class with other children who are hard of hearing and decided to create a team with them.

"We're really proud of her," Irma said, adding Joseline has grown confident since starting Battle of the Books.

Joseline and her fellow students went far in the competition this year. Her team, which was comprised of her and two others, advanced to nationals in April.

She said she and her teammates would skip lunch to participate in the Battle of the Books at the school level.

Shell Creek Principal Erin Craven said she is amazed a student as young as Joseline created such an innovative.

“Joseline has done a fantastic job,” Craven said. “She’s worked so hard. It’s outside of school, too, so it’s been an extra thing for her but she’s dedicated herself to be successful for her team. It’s been fun to watch her.”

The principal added Joseline was anxious when the competition started but settled in once it progressed.

"You never would have never known that she was nervous because of how confident she was," Craven said. "It was fun to watch her."