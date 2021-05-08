WATCH NOW: Shell Creek student creates program to encourage kids to read

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a new weekly series that will profile area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com.
Shell Creek Elementary School fifth-grade student Joseline Gutierrez can trace her love of reading to her mother, Irma, reciting a book every night when she was around the age of 3.
That was also the same time when Joseline learned she was deaf in her left ear but can still hear out of her right.
But no matter what, she found solace when reading a book.
“I just like to read,” she said.
That passion led Joseline to create a local Battle of the Books program earlier this year.
Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for students in third to 12th grade. Usually, kids work in teams to read three to four books and then take quizzes on the books' content.
These competitions are similar in style to game shows like "Family Feud" or "Whiz Kids," according to Battle of the Books’ website.
Although the program is open for any student, Joseline said her team is composed of kids with hearing loss.
Irma added her daughter is in a class with other children who are hard of hearing and decided to create a team with them.
"We're really proud of her," Irma said, adding Joseline has grown confident since starting Battle of the Books.
Joseline and her fellow students went far in the competition this year. Her team, which was comprised of her and two others, advanced to nationals in April.
She said she and her teammates would skip lunch to participate in the Battle of the Books at the school level.
Shell Creek Principal Erin Craven said she is amazed a student as young as Joseline created such an innovative.
“Joseline has done a fantastic job,” Craven said. “She’s worked so hard. It’s outside of school, too, so it’s been an extra thing for her but she’s dedicated herself to be successful for her team. It’s been fun to watch her.”
The principal added Joseline was anxious when the competition started but settled in once it progressed.
"You never would have never known that she was nervous because of how confident she was," Craven said. "It was fun to watch her."
Joseline’s favorite book is "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio. The novel is about a young boy, who has a disfigured face, going to school for the first time after being home-schooled for several years.
She said she is also a big fan of the film - which stars Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay - adding she’s seen the movie “many times.”
Between Joseline and her two younger brothers, she’s the big reader of the three, noting her siblings “don’t really like to read.”
Craven said she’s amazed Joseline is wanting to encourage students, who are hard of hearing, to read.
“This is something that’s she’s been able to find that success,” Craven said.
“She’s a great kid, works so hard and does phenomenal in school. She’s a great student. It’s been fun to brag on her for her success.”
