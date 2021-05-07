WATCH NOW: 'WHERE I WANTED TO BE': Lutz has always had a natural knack for nursing

Faith Regional Health Services registered nurse Lona Lutz said nursing has always been her calling due to the patients that she’s taken care of over the years.
“I love to care for people,” Lutz said. “All of the patients that have come into my life have touched me in some way. It’s been an honor that they let you into their lives at a time when they are suffering or in despair."
At the age of 16, Lutz knew she was going into the medical field after starting as a nursing assistant. Lutz said back then she could do that kind of work without a license and only training was needed.
“I just knew from that moment this is where I wanted to be,” she said.
Lutz started nursing in Benkelman, which is in the Southwest corner of Nebraska only a few minutes away from both Kansas and Colorado.
She said it was there when she discovered how powerful nursing can be.
“(The patients) trust you and they depend on you,” Lutz said. “It’s the greatest reward of all. To see a patient scared, or in despair and (for them) to see hope and knowing that you’re a part of the team that helped the patient, it’s just amazing with what we can do.”
She added this is made possible by providing medication and working as a group.
“It’s all of us. It’s from the doctor, the nurse, the radiologist, lab (workers) to the volunteers, it takes us all,” Lutz said.
Hospital staff said they appreciate Lutz’s hard work at Faith Regional Health Services (FRHS), 2700 W. Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk.
FRHS Clinic Manager Jenna Walsh singled out Lutz for her work with Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Afua Ntem-Mensah.
“She has taken a lot of ownership and worked in collaboration with Dr. Mensha, who thinks the world of Lona,” Walsh said. “Lona will ensure that every patient is heard, taken care of and feels important.”
Walsh added this is an ability that can’t be taught.
“No one can train a nurse to have compassion or dedication; Lona does it naturally and patients love Lona,” she said.
Lutz doesn’t only take care of her patients in her clinical work but has also helped out in endocrinology and Urgent Care. Walsh also praised Lutz for taking an education course to increase her knowledge of HIV/AIDS to better assist Mensah and the hospital’s patients.
“We appreciate Lona and all of her hard work,” Walsh said.
Lutz has been a nurse on and off for the past 20-plus years, taking time away from work to raise a family.
When Lutz isn’t nursing, she said she loves to sew, read and learning new subjects related to her job. She also likes gardening but added she doesn’t do this activity as much currently.
“I used to have a lot of flowers and a big garden,” she said. “That was my therapy.”
Her family takes up a lot of her time now. She has three daughters, who are all grown up, and five grandchildren, ages ranging from 5-16.
“Those five little people are the biggest part of my life outside of work,” Lutz said about her grandkids.
