WATCH NOW: 'WHERE I WANTED TO BE': Lutz has always had a natural knack for nursing

Faith Regional Health Services registered nurse Lona Lutz said nursing has always been her calling due to the patients that she’s taken care of over the years.

“I love to care for people,” Lutz said. “All of the patients that have come into my life have touched me in some way. It’s been an honor that they let you into their lives at a time when they are suffering or in despair."

At the age of 16, Lutz knew she was going into the medical field after starting as a nursing assistant. Lutz said back then she could do that kind of work without a license and only training was needed.

“I just knew from that moment this is where I wanted to be,” she said.

Lutz started nursing in Benkelman, which is in the Southwest corner of Nebraska only a few minutes away from both Kansas and Colorado.

She said it was there when she discovered how powerful nursing can be.

“(The patients) trust you and they depend on you,” Lutz said. “It’s the greatest reward of all. To see a patient scared, or in despair and (for them) to see hope and knowing that you’re a part of the team that helped the patient, it’s just amazing with what we can do.”