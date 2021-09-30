WATCH NOW: WWII veteran Jack Langan returns home 80 years later

There are a few methods in how bodies are identified.

DNA from family members – like in Langan’s case – has been used to help determine fallen soldiers but that’s not the sole focus, Windish said, as it can be expensive. Instead, scientists will compare soldier's prior dental records that are on file from when they enlisted to the teeth that were uncovered, Windish said.

Additionally, some Marines were given X-rays as part of tuberculosis tests. The files from the exams have been used to determine the soldier’s identity by inspecting some of the bones recovered, Windish said.

Windish said certain items can also be found to help ID the remains as dog tags or an item with a soldier's initials on them have provided beneficial. In Langan’s scenario, he didn’t have any such recognizable pieces on him; the only articles to survive were his boots, Windish said.

Langan’s family said they appreciated Windish and History Flight’s efforts in finding their uncle’s remains.

Because of that, Paul – one of Langan’s nephews – said his uncle was able to come back home.

“By bringing him here back to Platte Center, this is where he grew up,” Paul said. “It felt really good when they announced they found his body because we grew up never knowing. … It was really nice to see him brought there.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.