'We're anxious and ready to go': Columbus Public Library auction set for Saturday

The funds from the auction will go to the City of Columbus’ general fund, according to Library Director Karen Connell. She said though the money from the auction will be minimal in the grand scheme of the city’s budget, any funds are greatly appreciated.

“The city auctions are more about being fiscally responsible - not throwing away items that are usable - while giving an equal opportunity for the public to buy items that were purchased with public funds,” Connell said.

To see what is up for auction, the library has a list available at www.rgauctions.net.

All of the former police building, except Columbus City Council Chambers and the smaller meeting room, will be utilized for the library’s temporary location.

The public will have access to the top floor; that area will have main collections and computers. Library programs will be held in council chambers and the meeting room.