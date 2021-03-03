Wet, messy and fun: Paws and Claws fundraiser generates more than $13K

Paws and Claws, 2124 13th St., is one of eight animal shelters in Nebraska that Rotonda chose to visit.

“We were very excited and felt very fortunate,” Potter said of Rotonda coming to the shelter. “… He’s indicated that when he’s finished the tour this year, he’ll come back to all of the same places next year. We’re very excited about that.”

It’s easy to tell that Jordan’s Way means a lot to Rotonda. The founder constantly encouraged people on his livestream to donate to Paws and Claws in between cracking jokes with staff and whoever entered the animal shelter. Rotonda would also take bids on the feed as to the choice between hot dogs or hamburger meat to give to the shelter’s dogs.

Rotonda’s energy could also be seen in a push-up contest in which he had to do about 90 of them. He had the animal shelter’s Debra Kozak count off his pushups. After having to pause for a second due to the sheer number he had to do, Rotonda jokingly asked her, “Am I making you tired?”

Bahr said Rotonda’s infectious energy was first felt when he walked through the doors.