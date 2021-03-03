 Skip to main content
Wet, messy and fun: Paws and Claws fundraiser generates more than $13K
Paws and Claws

The Erna R. Badstieber Paws & Claws Adoption Center, 2124 13th St.

 Sam Pimper | The Columbus Telegram
paws and claws 1

Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center workers Debra Kozak, left, and Ashley Rodriguez trade a pair of whipped cream pies to the face Tuesday at the animal shelter. Jordan's Way Founder Kris Rotonda looks on while livestreaming the event. 

Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center served as the site for ice baths and whipped cream pies to the face Tuesday -- all in the name of charity.

Kris Rotonda of national charity Jordan’s Way was at the adoption center for four hours helping the Platte County Humane Society (which does business as Paws and Claws) in its fundraising efforts. The animal shelter raised more than $13,000 as of late Tuesday afternoon.

The energetic Rotonda could be found making the rounds around the facility, livestreaming the fundraiser while he, Paws and Claws staff and Columbus 1st Ward City Council Member Charlie Bahr would take turns getting doused with ice water or taking whipped cream pies to the noggin.

“It’s been fun. Everybody has been enjoying it,” said Paws and Claws Executive Director Deb Potter, who received two whipped cream pies to the face and joked that’s why her hair was a mess during the event.

Rotonda, who’s from New Jersey, started his charity in honor of his dog, Jordan, who he got from a rescue shelter. He had his canine for around 10 years until she passed away following a battle with cancer. Rotonda then decided to honor his late pooch by going to animal shelters in all 50 states and help them with fundraising efforts.

paws and claws 2

Jordan's Way Founder Kris Rotonda completes about 90 pushups Tuesday while Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center worker Austin Follette livestreams the workout during a fundraiser at the facility.

Paws and Claws, 2124 13th St., is one of eight animal shelters in Nebraska that Rotonda chose to visit.

“We were very excited and felt very fortunate,” Potter said of Rotonda coming to the shelter. “… He’s indicated that when he’s finished the tour this year, he’ll come back to all of the same places next year. We’re very excited about that.”

It’s easy to tell that Jordan’s Way means a lot to Rotonda. The founder constantly encouraged people on his livestream to donate to Paws and Claws in between cracking jokes with staff and whoever entered the animal shelter. Rotonda would also take bids on the feed as to the choice between hot dogs or hamburger meat to give to the shelter’s dogs.

Rotonda’s energy could also be seen in a push-up contest in which he had to do about 90 of them. He had the animal shelter’s Debra Kozak count off his pushups. After having to pause for a second due to the sheer number he had to do, Rotonda jokingly asked her, “Am I making you tired?”

Bahr said Rotonda’s infectious energy was first felt when he walked through the doors.

Bahr, a self-proclaimed animal lover, made note of this event during Monday’s Columbus City Council meeting. The council member said he would get hit with a whipped cream pie for $25 or, for $50, he would take both a pie and an ice bath.

A man of his word, Bahr did just that during the fundraiser.

“It’s all in good fun,” said Bahr who, along with his wife, has a pair of 9-year-old “ornery and spoiled” Schnauzers at home.

“If someone wants to donate $25 and put a pie in your face, I’m fine with that,” he added, with a laugh.

Potter noted the fun activities were all for a good cause. She said she was amazed by the number of businesses and private donors who gave funds to Paws and Claws even before the day was over.

WATCH NOW: 'As long as I live': Potter dedicated to helping homeless animals

The fundraiser is paramount for the shelter because it had to cancel several events last year due to the pandemic, Potter said.

“This is a big help for us,” she said.

Donations can be made by calling the shelter at 402-562-5683.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

