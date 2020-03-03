Maguire chosen as Student of the Month

Scotus Central Catholic's 8th grade Student of the Month honors go to Jude Maguire, son of Fred and Carrie Maguire. He was recognized with a luncheon hosted by the Noon Lion's Club. He has three siblings: one sister who also attends Scotus, and two younger brothers that attend St. Isidore Elementary School. He was a St. Isidore Elementary student. He is consistently on the All A Honor Roll. Maguire is a member of the Junior High Band and participates in football, basketball and track. He enjoys playing sports, reading, being with his friends and playing video games.