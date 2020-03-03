Maguire chosen as Student of the Month
Scotus Central Catholic's 8th grade Student of the Month honors go to Jude Maguire, son of Fred and Carrie Maguire. He was recognized with a luncheon hosted by the Noon Lion's Club. He has three siblings: one sister who also attends Scotus, and two younger brothers that attend St. Isidore Elementary School. He was a St. Isidore Elementary student. He is consistently on the All A Honor Roll. Maguire is a member of the Junior High Band and participates in football, basketball and track. He enjoys playing sports, reading, being with his friends and playing video games.
Rerucha performs with Concordia A Cappella Choir
SEWARD -- The University A Cappella Choir from Concordia University, will travel to Nebraska, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, California, and Nevada for its annual spring tour March 6-16. Among the members of the University A Cappella Choir is Rebeca Rerucha, a junior from Bruno, who performs soprano II.
The choir performs full-length concerts, school assemblies and participates in Sunday worship services.
Peru State announces dean’s list
PERU -- Peru State College has announced the President's List and Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester. The following area students are among those earning honors: Columbus - Sheila Marie Lewis, President's List; Alex Kevin Luchsinger, President's List; Blake David Petersen, Dean's List; Cassandra Theresa Seckel, Dean's List; Duncan - Julia Diane Pichler, Dean's List; Platte Center - Cheryl Gilsdorf, Dean's List.
President's List designation requires students to have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester with no incomplete grades. The dean's list requires students to have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester with no incomplete grades.
NWU students named to honors list
LINCOLN -- Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced the fall semester Academic Honors List for its traditional undergraduate program. A student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 (on a 4.00 scale) for 12 or more hours of coursework to qualify for the list. Students earning academic honors include the following from area communities: Columbus - Alycin Braun, Caitlin Broekemeier, Alyssa Curry, Said Mendez, Rachel Miksch, Joshua Reiff, Bryce Vuncannon; Petersburg - Terri Seier; Shelby - Carter Smith; Stromsburg - Brooklyn Mickey.