UNMC students receive residency assignments

OMAHA -- A total of 128 senior medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha recently received their residency assignments.

Match Day is an annual rite of passage for medical students, a day when they learn at which U.S. residency programs they will train for the next three to seven years in the medical area of their choice.

The UNMC medical students, slated to graduate in May, include the following area students: Clarks - Tanner Dean Hannappel, University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, Internal Medicine Preliminary, Sioux Falls, SD; UNMC, Diagnostic Radiology, Omaha; Columbus - Jenna Marie Essink, UNMC, Pediatrics, Omaha; Holly Lynn Groteluschen, UNMC Kearney program, Family Medicine/Primary Care, Omaha; Grant William Jirka, Thomas Jefferson University, Internal Medicine, Philadelphia; Zachary Joseph Kwapnoski, UNMC, Internal Medicine Preliminary, Omaha; UC Davis Medical Center, Dermatology, Sacramento.

Young Artist Awards go to two area students

LINCOLN -- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced the winners of the 23rd annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}