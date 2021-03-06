Graham earns high honors
MANKATO, Minn. - The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced. Among the students earning honors is Michaela Graham of Columbus. Graham earned placement on the High Honor List, which requires a 4.0 straight "A" average for the semester.
Donoghue awarded natural resources scholarship
The Nebraska Chapter of the Soil & Water Conservation Society (SWCS), Nebraska Soil & Water Conservation Foundation (NSWCF), and SWCS-UNL Foundation have announced scholarship recipients for the spring 2021 semester. A total of 14 applications were received from students attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), the University of Nebraska-Omaha, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA), and Concordia University. Each recipient was awarded $1,000.
Students earn white coats, pins
NORFOLK -- Students enrolled in Northeast Community College’s veterinary technology program received their white lab coats and pins during a special ceremony held recently in Norfolk.
Members of the class of 2021 received their veterinary technician pins and members of the Class of 2022 were awarded a monogrammed white coat to mark their formal acceptance into the program. The ceremony was held in the College’s Lifelong Learning Center with only the students in attendance due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
The following sophomore students from surrounding communities received their pins at the ceremony: Columbus - Katrina Enderson and Mia Scott; Newman Grove - Esmeralda Arreguin; Osceola - Erika Burritt.
In-state veterinary technology students who received their white coats at the ceremony included Tarah Evans of Columbus.
Among those receiving a scholarship is Nathan Donoghue of Columbus. Donoghue is a junior Agronomy major at UNL, and received a scholarship from the SWCS-UNL Foundation.
SWCS is a nonprofit, multidisciplinary organization for anyone interested in natural resource management and conservation. More information about the Nebraska SWCS Chapter can be found at nebraskaswcs.org.