Graham earns high honors

MANKATO, Minn. - The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced. Among the students earning honors is Michaela Graham of Columbus. Graham earned placement on the High Honor List, which requires a 4.0 straight "A" average for the semester.

Donoghue awarded natural resources scholarship

The Nebraska Chapter of the Soil & Water Conservation Society (SWCS), Nebraska Soil & Water Conservation Foundation (NSWCF), and SWCS-UNL Foundation have announced scholarship recipients for the spring 2021 semester. A total of 14 applications were received from students attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), the University of Nebraska-Omaha, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA), and Concordia University. Each recipient was awarded $1,000.

Students earn white coats, pins

NORFOLK -- Students enrolled in Northeast Community College’s veterinary technology program received their white lab coats and pins during a special ceremony held recently in Norfolk.