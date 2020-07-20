No heartbreak this time - Lakeview Seniors take control early in win at West Point

Intent on not suffering another last-at-bat win by the opponent, the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors scored three in the first inning and rode that advantage to a 6-3 win Friday night in West Point.
Bank of the Valley had lost three of four, all by one run, and had lost two in a row in which one opponent walked it off for a win then another overcame a Lakeview lead with runs in the bottom of the sixth.
There was no need for late-inning drama on Friday thanks to the potent start then a single run in the fourth and two more in the fifth that broke a 3-3 tie.
Bank of the Valley had four players with multiple hits, Evan Tessendorf drove in two runs and Jordan Kracl earned the win with a four-inning start in which he struggled with command but eventually settled down.
Lakeview was missing a handful of players who were set to take the ACT the next day and some that were on a family vacation. That left a shallow pitching staff and a need for assistance from the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds.
Kracl, Kolby Blaser in relief and four other regular Reds players provided that assistance and helped Bank of the Valley improve to 5-5.
"We got a lot of runs early, played a lot cleaner baseball throughout and finished it off with a win," coach Brach Johnson said. "We needed some Juniors, and they really stepped up for us. Everyone contributed; that was a really good team win for us."
The top of the lineup, with many players hitting in different spots, was the most effective.
Eric Mustard in the leadoff position was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Cameron Drozd behind him was 3 for 4, Ian Gibbs, moved up from his normal cleanup, was 3 for 4, Evan Tessendorf, normally a back half of the lineup hitter was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Michael Rerucha, another player normally at the latter half of the lineup, went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Tessendorf singled with one down and Drozd and Gibbs on base for the first run of the night. Rerucha followed him with an RBI infield single. Tessendorf came in on a passed ball.
West Point cut it to 3-1 in the first on a wild pitch with a runner at third then tied it on three hits and two hit batters in the second.
Mustard's RBI triple to right with Adam Van Cleave aboard regained a 4-3 lead in the fourth. Tessendorf tripled Gibbs in and Colten Korth drove him in with an RBI ground out two hitters later for two insurance runs in the sixth.
Kracl wasn't as sharp as he has been for the Reds, allowing two earned on three hits, two walks and four hit batters, but he gave Bank of the Valley the four innings it needed to then turn it over to Blaser who allowed three hits in the final three innings but didn't walk anyone and struck out six.
"He finds a way to get outs," Johnson said of Kracl. "He throws to contact and does a real good job. He got in a few jams but limited the damage and got out of the inning."
The top of the order, consisting of Mustard, Drozd, Gibbs, Tessendorf and Rerucha, accounted for 11 of the 12 hits, five of the six runs and four RBIs. Collectively, those five had an on-base percentage of .600.
"I got the top of the lineup right just from looking at the box score," Johnson said. "Everybody got bumped up, a lot of them did, and everybody responded."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
