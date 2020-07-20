No heartbreak this time - Lakeview Seniors take control early in win at West Point

The top of the lineup, with many players hitting in different spots, was the most effective.

Eric Mustard in the leadoff position was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Cameron Drozd behind him was 3 for 4, Ian Gibbs, moved up from his normal cleanup, was 3 for 4, Evan Tessendorf, normally a back half of the lineup hitter was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Michael Rerucha, another player normally at the latter half of the lineup, went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Tessendorf singled with one down and Drozd and Gibbs on base for the first run of the night. Rerucha followed him with an RBI infield single. Tessendorf came in on a passed ball.

West Point cut it to 3-1 in the first on a wild pitch with a runner at third then tied it on three hits and two hit batters in the second.

Mustard's RBI triple to right with Adam Van Cleave aboard regained a 4-3 lead in the fourth. Tessendorf tripled Gibbs in and Colten Korth drove him in with an RBI ground out two hitters later for two insurance runs in the sixth.

Kracl wasn't as sharp as he has been for the Reds, allowing two earned on three hits, two walks and four hit batters, but he gave Bank of the Valley the four innings it needed to then turn it over to Blaser who allowed three hits in the final three innings but didn't walk anyone and struck out six.