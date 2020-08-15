NU's marriage with Big Ten needs counseling

Warren strikes me as a tone-deaf bureaucrat — not a substantive leader.

"This has taken five months (of intense meetings) and then it all came to an end fairly quickly," NU athletic director Bill Moos said during "Husker Sports Nightly" on Thursday. "And that certainly is frustrating.

Sometimes there are tipping points in relationships, and this week felt like one as far as Nebraska and the Big Ten are concerned.

Let's be real, Frost's let's-play-ball attitude jibes better with the Big 12.

This is where we should acknowledge that Nebraska also is a better fit in the Big 12 geographically, culturally, politically and historically.

What's more, Frost's style of football frankly fits better in the Big 12. Come to think of it, so does Fred Hoiberg's space-and-pace style of basketball. The Big Ten is about getting touches in the paint and managing the shot clock.