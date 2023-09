DON'T WAIT ON THIS AFFORDABLE 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME. FRONT PORCH WAS TORN DOWN TO THE STUDS AND INSULATED, NEW DRYWALL, NEW WINDOWS & CEILING FAN ADDED TO MAKE THIS YOUR NEW LIVING ROOM. NEW COUNTER TOPS 2023. SEWER LINE REPLACED TO ALL PVC IN 2019. NEW HARD FLOORING IN DINING ROOM & UPSTAIRS LANDING. STORAGE ADDED UNDER THE STAIRS IN THE KITCHEN. GRAVEL DRIVEWAY ADDED 2019. FENCE 2020. PERGOLA & STORM SHELTER ADDED 2023. PACK THOSE BOXES AND CALL TODAY FOR YOUR OWN SHOWING!