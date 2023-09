NEWER TOWNHOME IN NW COLUMBUS, CLOSE TO THE HOSPITAL AND WALKING/BIKE TRAILS. FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS INCLUDING MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS AND LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. MAIN FLOOR IS OPEN CONCEPT PLAN WITH KITCHEN/DINING AREA, EATING BAR, WALK IN PANTRY, MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY! SLIDING DOORS OFF DINING AREA LEAD TO THE PATIO AND LARGE, FENCED IN YARD. UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS, ATTACHED DOUBLE GARAGE! ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER AND WATER SOFTENER. SOME MEMBERS OF ATM ACQUISITIONS LL