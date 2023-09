DEEDED LOT AT WAGNERS LAKE, THATS RIGHT YOU OWN THE LOT AND THE HOUSE. LOTS OF EXTERIOR WORK DONE INCLUDING THE SIDING, WINDOWS, SOFFIT, FASCIAS, CONCRETE, GUTTERS AND MUCH MORE. NEW ADDITIONS ON THE LAKE SIDE OF THE HOME FOR A LARGE LIVING ROOM AND UPSTAIRS BEDROOM OR FAMILY ROOM. REST OF THE HOUSE IS A READY FOR A REMODEL OF YOUR DREAMS. COME TAKE A LOOK BEFORE ITS GONE.