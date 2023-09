THIS HOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS WITH ALL THE BENEFITS OF BEING PART OF A SMALLER, TIGHT-KNIT COMMUNITY. ENJOY A SENSE OF BELONGING & NEIGHBORLY CAMARADERIE WHILE STILL HAVING YOUR OWN PRIVACY! FAMILIAR WITH THE HORN T ZOO? NO NEED TO TRAVEL FAR AS IT'S LOCATED RIGHT ACROSS THE HIGHWAY! PROPERTY SITS ON DEAD END STREET WITH NO THROUGH TRAFFIC. NOT INCLUDED IN THE SQ FOOTAGE IS A 34'X11' ENCLOSED SUNROOM WITH HOT TUB FOR THOSE EVENINGS YOU WANT TO RELAX! BUT THAT'S NOT ALL - LET'S TALK ABOUT THE GARAGES! THIS PROPERTY OFFERS THE CONVENIENCE OF A LARGE 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, PROVIDING EASY ACCESS TO YOUR VEHICLES, AS WELL AS ADDITIONAL STORAGE OPTIONS. AS A BONUS, THERE'S A SEPARATE HEATED & COOLED 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, PERFECT FOR CAR ENTHUSIASTS, DIY PROJECTS, OR STORING OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT. DOUBLE BONUS IS THE SHED IN BACKYARD FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE! WHETHER YOU WORK IN COLUMBUS OR GENOA, MONROE IS JUST A SHORT DRIVE AWAY!