DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS AMAZING LATE 1800'S HOME THAT HAS BEEN STRIPPED DOWN TO THE STUDS AND REMODELED. ALL NEW WINDOWS, NEW STAIR CASE, NEW DRYWALL, LIGHT FIXTURES, NEW HVAC, ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING, NEW HOT WATER HEATER, APPLIANCES, CLAW BATH TUB WAS REFINISHED, AND MUCH MORE.