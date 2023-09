TREMENDOUS OPPORTUNITY AWAITS THE NEW OWNER WITH THIS SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM 1 1/2 STORY HOME. NEWER BLOCK BASEMENT THAT WAS INSTALLED WHEN THE WEST ADDITION WAS BUILT. ROOMY EAT-IN KITCHEN. FRONT PORCH COULD EASILY BE REOPENED. THE 66' X 132' CORNER LOT OFFERS AMPLE ROOM TO ADD A LARGE GARAGE. SEVERAL FRUIT TREES ARE ON THE PROPERTY. NOTE: CASH OR CONVENTIONAL OFFERS ONLY!