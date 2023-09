THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR. SO MUCH TO LOVE IN THIS SPRAWLING RANCH. PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWS IN THIS ONE-OWNER HOME. BUILT IN 1999 BY SHELBY LUMBER WITH A LARGE FAMILY ROOM ADDITION IN 2002. THIS HOME FEATURES NEARLY 2000 SQUARE FEET ON THE MAIN FLOOR WITH AN OPEN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND TWO ADDITIONAL CLOSETS, 2ND BEDROOM, LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM AREA WITH SHOWER, STOOL AND LAUNDRY SINK, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH LOTS OF NATURAL