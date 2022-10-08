50 years of marriage

There was tons of pizza and cheese fries at the table at Freddy’s last Saturday night in little old Seneca, Kansas, but more importantly, there was a bunch of family sharing laughs and stories.

There were more than a dozen of us who gathered to help celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of my in-laws, Jim and Jane Strathman.

Although it wasn’t the entire family, those of us who live in the Midwest made the trip to help ring in this special occasion last weekend, which included a special Mass and an evening dinner together.

I met Jim and Jane back in 2006, as a college sophomore who had only begun dating their youngest daughter a few months earlier. So naturally, it was a little nerve-racking meeting them for the first time. As I made my way down the college dorm elevator to meet my then-girlfriend and her parents, I could feel myself getting nervous.

But any fear I had went away almost instantly. To this day, I have always remembered Jim and Jane made me feel welcomed and were very friendly. They’ve treated me like I’m one of their sons.

The Strathmans are hard workers. Jim was a postman and Jane was her town’s city clerk for many years. They raised seven kids, who all graduated high school and college, and have gone on to be very successful in life. Those are remarkable accomplishments.

That said, what I appreciate most is the influence they’ve had on me. In the last 16 years, they’ve helped me come to understand the importance of having faith in your life, and what it means to be a good person, a good spouse and a good parent. They’re the gold standard.

Fifty years of marriage is incredible. Their love for one another is always apparent just based on how they treat and do things for the other one. But, I love their witty and playful banter back and forth. They will poke fun at each other from time to time, but it’s obvious they’re just having fun. Such as when they tease the other one about who fell asleep in the living room first.

They’re also very selfless. They make time to talk to all their kids, in-laws and grandkids when we’re all together, and they travel the country visiting family. I’m also certain they don’t know what a stranger is, because they can pick up a conversation with any person in any city and you would swear they’ve known those people for years. Chances are some of you reading this have met them when they've visited Columbus.

But things really changed for me in June 2013, when my mom passed away. I remember they reached out to me almost right away. They sent my grandmother a gift that helped bring her comfort. But what stands out most is that I was a bit lost at the time and declined to go to church one weekend while they were in town visiting us in Colorado because I was still angry.

I’m not going to share exactly what was said, but at one point I had a discussion with them about my feelings and they respected them, but also offered me their perspective. That conversation really helped remind me of the value of my faith and brought me a lot of comfort.

They may not know it, but Jim and Jane have been two wonderful parental figures in my life. I’m grateful to have them as second parents and for getting to be one of the many who got to help them celebrate 50 years of marriage last weekend.

As my wife, Sarah, and I celebrate our 13th wedding anniversary on Monday, I hope they’re aware of the influence they’ve had on us as a couple and as individuals.