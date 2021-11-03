A blueprint for a better Nebraska tax system

Three years ago, near the end of my term in the Unicameral, I was asked by a group of leaders from across the state to help develop a plan for economic growth and competitiveness, from Scottsbluff to Omaha, and from McCook to Valentine.

Through surveys, statewide public forums, and the insights of hundreds of initiative volunteers, we developed Blueprint Nebraska, a 15-point plan to make Nebraska’s communities prosperous and more attractive to people, business investment, and growth.

These 15 initiatives impact different economic areas including agriculture, broadband, housing, diversity, and more. But each draws back to promoting high-wage, high-growth industries, enhancing our workforce, investing in infrastructure that connects our communities, and building a simpler, more efficient, and more effective government.

You can learn more about these recommendations at Blueprint-Nebraska.org.

As just one part of this process, Nebraskans identified the tax structure as a top-three concern for people and businesses. Nebraska’s present tax system weighs too heavily on the workforce, housing, technology, and investment we need to grow.

The 21st century economy is increasingly service-based and mobile. Nebraska’s tax system must be modernized to align with these trends, and to increase competitiveness and fairness.

With the feedback of Nebraskans, academic tax research, and economic analysis from Regional Economic Models Inc., Blueprint Nebraska has developed a new tax modernization framework that achieves three bold and nonpartisan goals.

1. The Blueprint Nebraska tax plan rebalances the tax code to grow the workforce. Individual taxpayers making less than $50,000 a year would pay absolutely no state income tax, new student loan relief credits would recruit graduates in high-demand fields, and $2 billion would be added to property tax relief over ten years.

2. The wealthiest Nebraskans would pay more than today, but at competitive tax rates that reward investment. The plan contains three revenue-raising provisions conservative and progressive tax experts agree on: ending sales tax exemptions, removing income tax deductions, and curtailing corporate tax credits. Sales taxes would not increase, nor be applied to groceries or most exempt medical purchases. State revenues would increase, but at lower tax rates more comparable to our peer states.

3. Independent economic analysis shows the Blueprint framework benefits all income groups, communities, and industries statewide. Across every region of Nebraska, taxpayers making less than $50,000 would see about a 20% reduction in tax burden on average. And with higher paychecks, lower property taxes, and no county inheritance taxes, personal incomes for middle class Nebraskans earning more than $50,000, but under $200,000, would increase by an additional $10.4 billion by 2031.

Through the end of 2021, the Platte Institute will hold town halls and sessions across the state to present and explain the tax modernization framework and why it is an important part of a larger economic plan for Nebraska’s future.

Of course, major change is never easy. Asking Nebraskans to pay sales taxes on currently exempt purchases is new and different. But we now have a blueprint for the better tax system we can create in exchange. We are envisioning a state where average Nebraskans pay little or no income tax, homeowners and landowners receive greater property tax relief, and all of our loved ones have the same opportunity as residents in 45 other states, where there is no inheritance tax.

Building this fairer, more balanced system will place taxes on a lower ranking of Nebraskans’ economic concerns. It will also strengthen our many other efforts to retain and attract the future leaders who will help to make Nebraska an even more welcoming state.

Jim Smith, of Papillion, is President of Blueprint Nebraska and Chief Strategy Officer at the Platte Institute.

