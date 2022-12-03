A father's devotion

We haven’t had a major snowstorm this year, yet, for some reason, I have been remembering one.

It is a memory of when we lived in Pierre, South Dakota, at the top of Monroe Street, which travels a steady gradient north and south through the middle of town.

I don’t recall the month or year, but I remember it had rained heavily most of the day, and by late afternoon, it was snowing. Temperatures dropped so fast, the rain froze as it landed, covering everything with a thick layer of ice.

My father, a highway patrolman, arrived home earlier than usual. He rarely pulled in before sunset, yet, perhaps, the weather made this day different.

I watched him from our living room as the tires of his patrol car spun against the icy street’s incline. Eventually he gave up, reluctantly backing his vehicle against the curb about a half-block away from our house.

He buttoned his coat, put on gloves, and drew a stocking cap over his bald head before stepping out of the car. I gasped when he slipped and slid partway under his vehicle. But he pulled himself to a sitting position, locked the car door, and began crawling toward the house on his hands and knees. By the time he reached our driveway, the snow had covered him from cap to cowboy boots.

Being a patrolman required traveling hundreds of miles each day, not to mention desperate phone calls in the middle of the night. My secret research through envelopes of accident and investigation photos proved his work was ugly but necessary. While Mom was angry, every time she put his empty dinner plate away, I had become accustomed to his absence.

That’s why his determination to get home – struggling uphill against snow and ice – impressed me. I don’t recall if he had to go out in the storm later; I just remember seeing his Frosty the Snowman appearance in the doorway and feeling elated he was home.

When you are a kid, your dad’s devotion is like a gift at Christmas.

A young couple and their two-year-old son sat in front of my husband and me at church the other morning. While the mother entertained the boy with a plastic bag of cereal, it was the dad who caught my attention.

When the boy squealed with delight upon trying to twist the hymnal into a pretzel, his dad picked him up and started sliding out of the pew.

Recognizing he was in trouble the boy apologetically spilled his bottom lip and nudged his face into his father’s neck. The dad stopped, whispered a few words, forehead-to-forehead, and waited for the boy to nod in agreement. Then the dad stepped back next to Mom, and the boy rested happily against his father for the rest of the service.

Just over their heads at the front of the church stood a statue of Joseph holding Jesus as a toddler. The comparison could not be ignored.

A mother may get her son’s accolades into a television camera after a winning touchdown, but it is likely the father who spent hours throwing the football or talking through winning plays while watching a favorite team together.

Don’t get me wrong, mothers are extremely important, and I have hundreds of memories which have already or will one day be written in tribute to my own. Yet, there is just something special about fathers, whether biological or influential as father figures.

Which brings me back to Joseph.

He obediently accepted his fate as foster dad to the most famous man in history. He taught Him Jewish law and showed Him how to build things – a trade Jesus used often as a metaphor on how to live.

Joseph’s humility shielded Mary from public shame, knowing her baby was not his own.

He protected them the night of her delivery, despite having no money for a decent place to stay. Then, Joseph led his family safely away from jealous King Herod who ordered the murder of every two-year-old boy or younger in Bethlehem. Talk about struggling through some storms!

Even though the donkey, angels, shepherds, and wisemen get more ink than Joseph does in the Christmas story; and even though he is infrequently included in pictures of his wife and child, Joseph played a pivotal role in something that has been celebrated for more than 2,000 years.

Joseph did what needed to be done, especially when it was difficult. And something tells me, his child appreciated his devotion, as much as I appreciated that of mine.

Jeanne Schieffer is a published writer, poet, and professional communicator with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, respectively. She can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com. Schieffer’s column will publish the first Saturday of every month.