A few thoughts on taxes

I have always believed that strong families form the foundation of strong communities. Through my work in the Unicameral and now in the U.S. Senate, I have worked for state and national policies that set families up for success.

In 2017, a bill I authored to incentivize businesses to offer paid family and medical leave to their employees became law as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This was the first nationwide paid leave policy in U.S. history. It encourages employers to offer workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave, which they can use for things such as the birth or adoption of a child or to care for a sick family member.

But moms and dads become parents long before their child is born. Monthly checkups, ultrasounds, buying baby supplies – parenting isn’t cheap, and these expenses start to add up the moment a woman finds out she is expecting.

Our laws should reflect this basic fact. This is why I recently cosponsored the Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act, which would allow parents to claim the Child Tax Credit for their unborn children.

This pro-life bill would affirm that unborn children are children, too, and that their moms deserve our support. Under the bill, parents could claim the Child Tax Credit for the prior year for any baby born between January and April. Babies born later in the year would be eligible for a double credit for the year of their birth. Importantly, parents who experience a miscarriage or whose child is stillborn could also claim this tax credit.

Taxes are on the minds of many as we enter this year’s tax filing season. As you prepare to file this year, you can be glad that the IRS has reversed course on some harmful possible rule changes.

After an onslaught of public outrage last year, Democrats’ attempt to use “Build Back Better” to give the IRS unprecedented powers went up in flames. If they had succeeded, the plan would have allowed the federal government to spy on your bank account: IRS officials would have had access to any account whose total transactions totaled more than $600. That number was later raised to $10,000 after widespread backlash. Thankfully, this proposal is going nowhere anytime soon.

More recently, the IRS abandoned its plans to require taxpayers to use facial recognition technology to access their online accounts. Forcing Americans to submit to facial recognition to do something as simple as file our taxes was opposed by many.

I recently joined many of my Senate colleagues in sending a letter to Janet Yellen, the Secretary of the Treasury, about the IRS’s delays in processing returns and their abysmal customer service. My office has heard from many Nebraskans that the IRS is either months behind with their returns, or they can’t resolve their tax problems because the agency hasn’t bothered to respond to them.

As of December, the IRS still had more than 15 million unprocessed tax returns, forms, and other correspondence from last year’s filings. That’s not acceptable, especially as we approach another Tax Day. Our letter asks Secretary Yellen to focus on resolving this unprecedented backlog before they move on to any other projects.

I am hopeful that the Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act will become law in time for next tax season, and I am glad that the IRS has chosen to respect Americans’ privacy this time around as well.

Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I look forward to visiting with you again next week.

