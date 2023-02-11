To that end, I have decided it is time for a new path and a great life leap! I announced in January that I will be leaving my role as market president of the York News-Times, Columbus Telegram, David City Banner-Press and Schuyler Sun. While there is so much I love about being in this role and being involved with the wonderful communities, I also know I am ready for a new challenge and journey — a great life leap that will surely be an adventure. What adventure is that – I don’t know yet. But with everything this current path has given me, I am ready to take a pause, a breath, a beat and then look forward down new roads.

While there are many parts of this journey that are unknown, there are quite a few things I do know. I do know my great life leap has had tremendous support from my family and we have no plans on leaving central Nebraska (I have been asked that a few times!), we have been here since 2009 and we love it. I am excited to continue supporting the communities we love and while that will look different now, my support will always be there. I will be the BEST newspaper reader! The work that these teams do every day is remarkable. I wish you could understand from the seat I sit in the impact I see them have every day. More and more local, community journalism is becoming less of a given and more of a privilege for the communities that still have a newspaper. I implore you to understand that. We are here to serve you, the reader, and we hope to be here forever but you don’t have to look around too far to see that not every community is as lucky as we are. I might add, if you are a business that is looking to get in front of a wide audience – we do that for you and that is also a great support to local journalism. We also just don’t do it locally but we can run marketing messages for you anywhere, on any platform or streaming service. Our company has transformed into a full service agency that can meet whatever needs your business has – all to serve you better!