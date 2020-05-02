A letter worth sharing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With all the current headlines circulating about the COVID-19 and the meatpacking industry, I thought it would be good to share this perspective on the situation.

I recently received a letter from the Mexican Consul in Omaha, Guadalupe Sanchez. He wrote to me to express his concerns about Mexican nationals working in the meat packing facilities in our area. He expressed concerns for the crowded working conditions, the speed of production, and use of PPE. He also related to me that up to this point two Mexican nationals had passed away due to COVID-19.

He was reaching out and asking for a focal point in the Mayor's office. Someone he could get updates from and information. He also asked if information we had could be made available in Spanish.

I was very appreciative of his concerns and responded immediately. I thought my response to his concerns warranted sharing:

Guadalupe Sanchez,

I am in receipt of your letter to the City of Columbus regarding the COVID-19 issue occurring in our country and here in Nebraska. I am well aware of the importance of Mexican nationals to the workforce and the impact they have on the meatpacking business. And how essential all of this is to the national food chain.