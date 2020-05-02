A letter worth sharing

With all the current headlines circulating about the COVID-19 and the meatpacking industry, I thought it would be good to share this perspective on the situation.
I recently received a letter from the Mexican Consul in Omaha, Guadalupe Sanchez. He wrote to me to express his concerns about Mexican nationals working in the meat packing facilities in our area. He expressed concerns for the crowded working conditions, the speed of production, and use of PPE. He also related to me that up to this point two Mexican nationals had passed away due to COVID-19.
He was reaching out and asking for a focal point in the Mayor's office. Someone he could get updates from and information. He also asked if information we had could be made available in Spanish.
I was very appreciative of his concerns and responded immediately. I thought my response to his concerns warranted sharing:
Guadalupe Sanchez,
I am in receipt of your letter to the City of Columbus regarding the COVID-19 issue occurring in our country and here in Nebraska. I am well aware of the importance of Mexican nationals to the workforce and the impact they have on the meatpacking business. And how essential all of this is to the national food chain.
I am sorry to hear that two Mexican nationals who worked within packing facilities succumbed to the COVID-19 illness. But many other citizens have succumbed to this illness that have not worked in the packing facilities. Any death to this dreaded virus is one too many! But let's not paint the packing industry with such a wide brush. I was contacted by one of the plants in our area early on in this crisis, and was informed of the steps that they have taken and continue to take to improve the working conditions within their facilities and try and make the conditions better for the workers. They have shared products installed, procedures implemented, and changes to their routines. I believe that our plants have stepped up and continue to step up to do what is right for their employees.
Our local Health District and our local hospital have worked with our plants to get the information out about COVID-19 and so have the surrounding Health Districts and hospitals. We work hard to disseminate material in multiple languages to be as effective as possible. Our press conferences that we have to give the community updates are translated into Spanish. We are trying!
I have been involved in animal agriculture my entire life. I understand the raising of livestock and the processing of livestock, and I would venture to say better than most. And although I cannot speak for plant management, I can speak from my experience and tell you that I see them making efforts. You asked for a local contact or focal point at my office at this point that should be me.
I hope I have answered some of your concerns and would be glad to hear any other issues that you might have.
Sincerely,
Jim Bulkley
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!