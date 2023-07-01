What is your favorite soda pop? Are you a member of “the new generation,” a Mountain Dew maniac, or a Diet Coke diva? Maybe you are one of the millions who prefer Jarritos, currently the world’s most popular soda brand with flavors such as mandarin, guava, mango and pineapple.

I don’t drink as much soda as I used to, but there are several varieties I enjoy from time to time. They remind me of summer and days long past. Maybe they do the same for you.

Coca-Cola, for instance, brings back memories of going to the drive-in theater. The iconic intermission cartoon of dancing sodas, a hot “dog” performing tricks, and a juggling paper sack of popcorn was a highlight between every double feature. Even today, the experience of going to a movie isn’t as rewarding without buttered popcorn and a Coke.

A cola was also the soda of choice for my husband and his elementary buddies who hung out at a neighborhood gasoline station and poured salted peanuts into their bottles for extra fizz and flavor. Those who can relate may also have tried Pepsi milk, made popular by the 1970s sitcom, "Laverne and Shirley."

Such intriguing applications of cola beverages have only expanded since then. In addition to tenderizing a pot roast, Coca-Cola can remove gum from your hair, relieve an asthma attack, and de-ice your windshield. Any regular dark carbonated cola works wonders on grease, rust, blood stains and grout. Even diet colas can clean your car battery, shine toilet bowls, and remove oil spills from your driveway.

Yet, while colas clean house and dominate the market, other soda flavors have influenced our lives, too.

Root beer floats were a treat every Saturday night while watching the weekly Disney movie on NBC. They also were a reward for my siblings and me after walking beans or hauling bales on the farm.

My first job as an A&W carhop tasted even sweeter with a frosted mug of foamy root beer at the end of my shift. And I still enjoy getting a root beer float at the State Fair.

7-Up remedied many an upset stomach as a child, and ginger ale quells my queasiness when flying.

A good friend of mine recalls going to a convenience store as a little girl with her father. The special outing involved drinking a bottle of grape NEHI and eating sandwiches of bologna and “rat-trap” cheese sliced fresh off the roll.

We drank Nesbitt’s, which was like NEHI. My dad would give me a dime so I could buy an orange Nesbitt’s from a pop machine that looked like a rectangular deep freezer. I can remember the clinking sound of glass and metal as I pulled the bottle sideways through the slots.

The retro-branded NEHIs and Nesbitt’s can still be found in some stores or online, but an ice-cold Fanta or Sunkist will taste just as good.

Some of you may remember drinking a Roy Rogers, Big Wilt’s, Bubble Up, or Tab. These signature sodas were eventually discontinued just like other short-term sensations such as Surge, Kick, Jolt and Vault. And although I can attest to Jolt’s effectiveness when studying for a college exam, the varieties just didn’t have enough oomph to retain their place on store shelves.

Despite their advertisements, color, brand, use or flavor, soda pop remains among the most consumed beverages in America, second only to bottled water. Worldwide, however, it falls flat.

According to toptenlist.com, soft drinks rank seventh after tea, coffee, beer, milk, orange juice, and wine. Soda pop beats out soup, vodka, and lemonade; however, I can’t say the last three “beverages” evoke as many shared memories or recognizable advertisement jingles.

I mean, who would sing, “I’d like to buy the world some soup and keep it company”?