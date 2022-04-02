A mother hen and her peacock

I have an old polaroid of me as a toddler wearing a toothy grin, ankle-high pants, and loosely tied canvas shoes while holding a parakeet on my finger. It was my mother’s bird. She had a handful of them over the years, no pun intended.

And while I am no ornithologist and can’t tell the difference between a house finch and a sparrow, I enjoy hearing them chortle in the morning or after a rain, and I marvel at their variety.

Research shows there are more than 18,000 bird species in the world, (now, that’s a lot of tweets!), and because birds are genetically related to dinosaurs, they’ve been chirping for a long time.

Many are socially active, flitting from place to place and chattering with anyone who will listen. Others independently soar to great heights. Some enjoy taking long trips to other countries. Several seek the serenity of water; while still others are loud and show off to get attention.

Many of them work. Storks deliver babies. Emus sell insurance. Others make eggs or help in the production of pillows, parkas, costumes, and fishing flies. Some represent social media platforms, television stations, and soap. Others are driven to go places, such as firebirds, falcons, roadrunners, skylarks, and cygnets. We know black hawks are sent on military missions, but did you know they have won six Stanley Cup championships? Then, of course, there are those who become a staple at Costco or find their way to Thanksgiving dinner.

What is most enjoyable to me, however, are the different mannerisms and personas birds have which resemble us humans. While Dr. Carl Jung’s famous assessment measured 16 different personality types in people, the “D.O.P. E.” test identifies individuals as either doves, owls, peacocks, or eagles.

If you are a dove, you are likely to be friendly, diplomatic, and supportive of others. You may be a good listener and employed as a teacher, mentor, or social worker. Doves tend to avoid conflict and seek peace. If you have a dove in your life, show your love by recognizing their calm and generous spirit.

An owl is determined (even bullheaded), with a penchant for structure, details, and logic. Critical of others’ ideas, owls often work as engineers or accountants. If you know an owl, don’t take things personally and try to appreciate their analytical decision making. It’s probably why they diligently count their licks to the center of a lollipop. (Only a certain number of you will understand that reference.)

Peacocks, on the other hand, love spontaneity. Enthusiastic, optimistic, and cheerful, these “fashionable fowls” are not good with time management or details. They like to talk and often work in sales and marketing. If you know a peacock, you know he/she can be impatient, slick, and sometimes shallow. Yet, these distracted daydreamers add color and happiness to routine and regiment.

Finally, if you are an eagle, you are less about color and more about control. It is easy for you to make decisions. You set and achieve your goals with persistence and can dominate a conversation, company board room, courtroom, or command post. Plagued by self-doubt, you want facts, not feelings; results, not reminiscing; formality, not frivolity. Because so many others in your flock may have opposite characteristics, you will need to control yourself and be patient with them.

As you may have guessed, you can have qualities of all four birds. For instance, in taking the test, I learned I was 35% peacock, 30% dove, 25% eagle and 10% owl, which is not surprising. I don’t like numbers or lollipops, but I am grateful my mother shared her love of birds with me.

Gone now for more than 10 years, I can’t help but think of her when I see a feathered friend. She built many a nest for our family, caroled hymns of praise while she cooked, and encouraged my siblings and me to fly on our own. She pulled me under her wing when I was scared, pecked at me to do what was right, and cleaned my cage when I messed up. She was a good egg.

Like most mothers and daughters, we had our share of disagreements and there were times when we each thought the other was loon-crazy, but she was the best mother hen she knew how to be, and because of her, I have learned a bird in the hand is worth too many memories to count.

Jeanne Schieffer is a published writer, poet, and professional communicator with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, respectively. She can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com. Schieffer’s column will publish the first Saturday of every month.

