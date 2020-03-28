A strange month for us

What is it about March? March 2019 our City, County, and most of our state were dealing with the unbelievable onslaught of the floods. In March 2020, our City, County, state, country and the world are dealing with COVID-19 - A deadly virus that is changing the way we conduct our daily tasks.
As each day begins we are brought up to date on the latest toll the virus has taken. We are given new directions and directives about how to combat this new enemy. What can we do in Columbus to protect ourselves and help “flatten the curve?” What can we do to allow us to get through this crisis?
I realize that most people have heard of all the efforts being made to mobilize our resources and work to keep us safe. You see the president and his task force daily. The governor and his support people are constantly updating us. And the City schedules press conferences to get the proper/accurate information out to all. It is of the utmost importance that we speak with a “common voice” when informing the public.
I will not repeat all that has been said in all of these press conferences because I know most of you have heard it. BUT, I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the excellent leadership that we have received locally. Led by East-Central District Health, and in conjunction with Columbus Community Hospital, they have done a superb job of getting information out to the public, informing businesses and helping make recommendations.
Our school systems (CPS, Lakeview, Scotus Catholic) have been major contributors to all the conversations. The Chamber of Commerce has been on the front line getting information out to members, offering assistance and trying to answer their questions. And City staff has been involved in all these discussions and working to dispense the correct information to our citizens.
I have been involved in conference calls with the governor and other Mayor's of First Class cities. The governor gives his update and then opens to questions. And I have to tell you the questions other communities have been asking are things that we have been doing, procedures we have put in place. Thanks to our leadership (East-Central, CCH, schools, and all other parties) we are ahead of the curve.
As this situation continues we will see many changes to our normal routines. Work, school, church, social gatherings, everything is being affected. And ALL of us must adjust. Your favorite watering hole might be closed and that is inconvenient for you. But it’s devastating for the owner. The quicker we can get through this, by all doing our part, the better for all.
Within the City, some facilities have closed their front door. BUT we have not ceased functioning. Police, fire, City Hall all have remained fully staffed and available to help. We must attempt to keep our staff healthy and the most effective way to do this is to minimize contact-thus the closed door.
At City Hall, water and sewer bills can be left in the dropbox. If there are questions, the phone number is there and staff will answer the phone. If permits are needed or questions come up for Community Development, city engineer, the phone numbers are available. Our staff continues to address street issues, sewer and water issues and operate the transfer station along with multiple other city functions.
Police and fire response is being adjusted in an effort to keep our first responders safe. Calls to 911 are being screened with questions related to COVID-19. If the issue from the call can be resolved without an ambulance needing to be dispatched, it will be. If the caller can meet the first responders outside, they will be asked to do so. BUT, in no way will aid to those needing aid be compromised.
Police are doing their best to limit unnecessary direct contact. Non-injury accidents (fender benders and property issues) will be handled by the individuals. Similar to what happens when we have a major snowstorm. Although adjustments to our officers' safety are being made our police will continue to serve and protect.
With all of the COVID-19 issues, it is hard to believe that other activities are happening in our community. The date has been set for the move into our new Police Station. The move will begin April 1st-No that is not an April Fool's joke! The move begins April 1 and will continue through that week with the official opening happening on April 6th. We are so excited and proud to move into the facility. This represents half of the public’s acceptance of the $16,000,000 bond issue that was approved in 2016. How awesome!
The 12th Avenue viaduct continues to make great progress. All of the steel beams are in place. We have closed 12th Avenue to traffic and it will not reopen until the new viaduct is complete. The infrastructure work that was taking place along the Parkway near the Loup maintenance building is complete. Infrastructure work has begun west of the hospital on 48th Avenue from the Parkway south to 38th Street. All of this activity around town highlights how well Columbus is growing.
My final thoughts revert to COVID-19 and where we stand. As I mentioned earlier, because of great leadership we are ahead of the curve. We have been given good advice and we are following it. WE MUST! The need to “flatten the curve” is real. And every Columbus area resident plays an important role. This is not something that some of us can do and others can ignore. Social distancing helps. All of us must pitch in and do our part.
We survived the flood of 2019 and came away stronger. We will conquer COVID-19 of March 2020 and we will come away stronger.
Something Good Columbus.
Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.
