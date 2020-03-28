A strange month for us

At City Hall, water and sewer bills can be left in the dropbox. If there are questions, the phone number is there and staff will answer the phone. If permits are needed or questions come up for Community Development, city engineer, the phone numbers are available. Our staff continues to address street issues, sewer and water issues and operate the transfer station along with multiple other city functions.

Police and fire response is being adjusted in an effort to keep our first responders safe. Calls to 911 are being screened with questions related to COVID-19. If the issue from the call can be resolved without an ambulance needing to be dispatched, it will be. If the caller can meet the first responders outside, they will be asked to do so. BUT, in no way will aid to those needing aid be compromised.

Police are doing their best to limit unnecessary direct contact. Non-injury accidents (fender benders and property issues) will be handled by the individuals. Similar to what happens when we have a major snowstorm. Although adjustments to our officers' safety are being made our police will continue to serve and protect.