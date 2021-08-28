Activities, projects abound in Columbus

I must begin with a shout out to the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and all of its staff for an awesome Columbus Days event. “The Places We Go” was a tremendous success. From the coronation of the King and Queen to the duck races to the vendors and activities in Frankfort Square to the parade. And Mother Nature pitched in to make it even better. A good time was had by all.
Columbus Days is truly a community event. All of the company and individual sponsors that step up to help fund the events. The volunteers that come forward and offer their time and talents. It was definitely an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate what is good about Columbus. I, like many of you, are already looking forward to next year’s event!
Our community is a buzz with activities. Schools have resumed and with that all of the fall related activities. You will begin seeing our city teams using many of the City amenities like Memorial Stadium, Gerard Park and Quail Run. The City and our schools have a great relationship of working together utilizing facilities that can serve a dual purpose (the public and our school students). Taxing entities working together helping you, the taxpayer. This is something that I think many take for granted or are not even aware of.
As most of you are aware, work has been going on at the old library site for some time now; the demolition and early groundwork and preparation. The “official” ground breaking was held on Thursday, Aug. 19. Attending were members of the Arts Council, Children’s Museum board, city council, city staff, library staff, library board, library foundation, along with Boyd Jones and BVH Architecture. This project, when completed, will be such an addition to our community and the downtown area.
Envision this new Community Center Building – that will house our library, Cultural Arts, community rooms, Children’s Museum, coffee shop, and City Hall – sitting adjacent to Frankfort Square. This green space, which is the envy of many communities, will become the centerpiece of activities that will sprout up in our downtown area. The band shell offering music and other entertainment will draw people in.
Dynamic business owners are already working to excite our citizens and give them reasons to come downtown. Boutiques, hair salons, bars and restaurants are all working to invigorate the area. The City is also looking to establish a designated “entertainment district” and the upside is awesome. This is just the beginning.
Other activities are ongoing all around town. Road projects are never ending. Repair and maintenance to certain areas that have been designated by our engineering department. Every year money is budgeted to address these types of repairs. A section of road here, a section of road there. These areas are identified and ranked in order of seriousness. There is always more to do than the budget allows. Remember, this work occurs every year. So if your issue didn’t get addressed this year, it could be part of next year’s work. If you wonder, as your city council representative.
Major road construction is also occurring around town. We saw the new section of 48th Avenue from 38th Street to the Parkway opened prior to the 4th of July. Final grading and landscaping is scheduled to be completed soon. The contractor has been waiting for milder temperatures that would encourage the new sod to take hold better.
The 15th Street reconstruction has been moving along with the completion of the new curb. Overlay will start soon to complete this project. At the same time many of you may have noticed that the trees are gone from the area in front of Scotus on the south side. Scotus took advantage of the road construction to enhance its parking and student drop off area. This will be a welcome addition, especially at morning drop off and afternoon pickups.
City staff has been busy finalizing the City budget for the upcoming year. The City’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022. Let me highlight this year’s budget.
The purposed budget for fiscal 2021-2022 is $114,221,674. In this purposed budget there are $50,895,250 allocated to capital items. This compares to a budget of $99,745,760 in 2020-2021 with capital items of $29,329,900.
The budget was prepared under the assumption that our property tax levy would remain the same. Our levee has remained the same for many years now. We realize that with the levy remaining the same, many individuals will see their property taxes rise because of increased valuation. This exact increase is not known at the present time. The county assessor will report the new valuations before the end of the month.
We need to remember that the same factors that cause valuations to increase are at play in increasing the cost of all of the services that we provide our citizens. Cost of personnel, equipment and supplies have all increased. And an item that is often missing in discussions about City spending and property taxes: The City receives only 16% of the property tax revenues the Columbus residents pay. The other 84% is divided up by all the other taxing bodies.
Sales tax, which is another major source of income for the City, continues to be strong. Sales tax revenues for 2020-2021 was $8,206,676. This year we are on track to collect $8,703,386. We have budgeted $9,254,488 of sales tax-supported capital improvements for next fiscal year, utilizing excess revenues from previous years in addition to the annual amount. Conservative budgeting has paid off, and we have been able to weather the effects of COVID-19 much better than many communities.
I need to thank City staff, department heads and especially our city administrator for all their efforts in developing a budget that allows our City to operate efficiently and offer the services and amenities that our citizens have come to expect. You can rest assured that your City is being managed well.
Labor Day will be here soon and fall is right around the corner. Where has the summer gone? Football and other fall activities will soon dominate our schedules. Enjoy and stay healthy!
Something Good Columbus!
Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.