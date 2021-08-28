Activities, projects abound in Columbus

I must begin with a shout out to the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and all of its staff for an awesome Columbus Days event. “The Places We Go” was a tremendous success. From the coronation of the King and Queen to the duck races to the vendors and activities in Frankfort Square to the parade. And Mother Nature pitched in to make it even better. A good time was had by all.

Columbus Days is truly a community event. All of the company and individual sponsors that step up to help fund the events. The volunteers that come forward and offer their time and talents. It was definitely an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate what is good about Columbus. I, like many of you, are already looking forward to next year’s event!

Our community is a buzz with activities. Schools have resumed and with that all of the fall related activities. You will begin seeing our city teams using many of the City amenities like Memorial Stadium, Gerard Park and Quail Run. The City and our schools have a great relationship of working together utilizing facilities that can serve a dual purpose (the public and our school students). Taxing entities working together helping you, the taxpayer. This is something that I think many take for granted or are not even aware of.