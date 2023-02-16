Alice Munro is a ninety-one-year-old Canadian author. In her long writing career, she has only written short stories, but she has written many of them – according to various online accounts, she has published 163 short stories. They’ve been printed in various places and compiled into collections.

One of those collections, containing nine stories and published in 2001, is titled “Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage.” The title of the collection is the title of the first story. The first and last stories of this book were adapted into movies. The titular story became “Hateship Loveship” in its film version, and the story called “The Bear Came Over the Mountain” saw its movie name changed to “Away from Her.”

In 2013, Munro was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. Not only was she the first Canadian woman to receive it, but she was also the first writer to receive it whose entire oeuvre is comprised of short stories only. Unfortunately, due to her age and health, she wasn’t able to travel to Stockholm to accept the award in person.

Since she is a Canadian woman, it’s no surprise that her stories are about Canadian women. She writes what she knows. She even includes specific details in her stories that hearken back to her childhood and her heritage.

For example, in the story titled “Nettles,” there is a girl whose father raises foxes and minks and who shoots and butchers horses to feed to them. I thought that such a startling detail in the story, but when I read more about Munro, I learned that her father had raised foxes and minks, so I’m assuming that her father fed them horse meat.

The more I read about Munro, the more of her I see in her stories, but the stories can be read and enjoyed without knowing anything about their author. As a writer myself, though, I like to discover moments in stories where the author has inserted a little piece of herself, even if those moments startle me.

When reading a Munro short story, you must accept that she writes in a non-chronological fashion. Usually, her stories begin with some strange moment and then they jump back in time. From there, the story might bounce around from future to past to present. It can make the flow of the story seem choppy, but it allows for a deeper examination of the heart of the story.

Also, I wouldn’t classify her stories as feel-good pieces, so readers looking for happy endings in their stories may want to shy away from Munro’s. However, readers who want stories that paint honest and stark depictions of life will enjoy what Munro has to offer.

It was her approach to writing, that backward and forward through time, that was seen as “revolutionizing the architecture of short stories” and that led to her being awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. While Munro is largely retired from writing now, there are many of her stories out there for readers to enjoy. Whether you read an entire collection or only one of her stories, devote some reading time to this Canadian master of short stories.

