America's pastime

There’s something about being at a ballfield – it’s an atmosphere unlike any other. No matter what teams you’re watching, the stadium you’re in/field you're at or the level of interest in the sport you have, there’s something special about that fresh-cut grass, the diamond, the massive scoreboard or the sea of fans all around you.

A few weeks ago, while visiting my Dad and his wife in Dallas, we all went to a Frisco RoughRiders’ game (they’re the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers). History, in a way, repeated itself. My young son had his glove and one of the players heard it was his birthday and tossed him a ball. He was pretty excited to have gotten one just like his Dad had done, and for me, it was neat to see the joy on his face. He was almost in disbelief.

My kids have also gotten into playing the sport, too. My son and daughter have been among the many area kids participating in the Columbus Youth Softball Association this summer. For a couple nights each week this last month or so, Bradshaw Park has been hopping.

I’ve loved seeing my kids learn more about the game and relish watching them do their best or get excited when they make a big play.