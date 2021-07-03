Maybe it’s because my kids are playing and I’ve been watching them all summer, the fact that I went to a Double-A ballpark recently, or that the Fourth of July is once again upon us, but I now understand why so many call baseball “America’s pastime.”
One of my fondest memories from my childhood came about in the late 1990s while my family was living in the Bay Area and my Dad took us to a San Francisco Giants at the Oakland A’s game. Prior to the game, I was among the many standing behind the Giants’ dugout when then-star player Barry Bonds (pre-steroids investigation) was making his way over, pointed to me and tossed me a ball.
It was every young boy’s dream. I stuck out my glove and made the catch despite others trying to steal it away before it hit my glove. Almost in shock, I ran back to my parents yelling “I got a ball!” with excitement. I still have it – it sits on my nightstand in a case.
I can’t say baseball has ever been my favorite sport. I’m a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and the most excitement I had watching on TV was when they made their World Series run a few years ago, or maybe the 1998 homerun showdown between former Cub Sammy Sosa and former St. Louis Cardinals' star Mark McGwire. But the many times I’ve been fortunate enough to watch a ballgame in person whether at Wrigley Field, Yankee Stadium, Kauffman Stadium, among others, or even a local ballfield – it reminds me of why I appreciate the sport.
There’s something about being at a ballfield – it’s an atmosphere unlike any other. No matter what teams you’re watching, the stadium you’re in/field you're at or the level of interest in the sport you have, there’s something special about that fresh-cut grass, the diamond, the massive scoreboard or the sea of fans all around you.
A few weeks ago, while visiting my Dad and his wife in Dallas, we all went to a Frisco RoughRiders’ game (they’re the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers). History, in a way, repeated itself. My young son had his glove and one of the players heard it was his birthday and tossed him a ball. He was pretty excited to have gotten one just like his Dad had done, and for me, it was neat to see the joy on his face. He was almost in disbelief.
My kids have also gotten into playing the sport, too. My son and daughter have been among the many area kids participating in the Columbus Youth Softball Association this summer. For a couple nights each week this last month or so, Bradshaw Park has been hopping.
I’ve loved seeing my kids learn more about the game and relish watching them do their best or get excited when they make a big play.
But what’s also really special is the atmosphere. By and large, all of the adults out there are cheering for all of the kids – even for children on opposing teams. When a player strikes out, you’ll hear things like, “You’ll get it next time,” “Good try,” or “Hang in there.” The stands erupt when a kid makes a big hit or catches a ball.
Of course, it wouldn’t be possible without all of the volunteers. The CYSA has a board, according to its website: Brent Johnston is president; Ken Andreason is vice president; Josh Jaeger is treasurer; Jerry Drymon is secretary; Mike Jeffrys is the head umpire helping make calls and coaching teens how to call games; and Luke Seim and Eric Brabec also serve. There are the people who prep the fields and run the concessions; as well as those who volunteer their time to coach or keep stats.
After a tough year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s nice to see so many people out together, smiling, laughing and having a good time. It feels normal – it feels good. There are no arguements or political talk. We need more of that these days.
Kudos to the organization for also starting each night with the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” over the public address system. It’s a great reminder that despite all of the turmoil in America and differences we all may have, the United States is truly the greatest country in the world, and that we can do things like gather for baseball games because of those who sacrificed so much to defend the freedoms we often taken for granted.
Despite everything else going on, it’s important we never lose sight of how blessed we are to have freedom to pursue our happiness. A night out at the ballgame is a great reminder of it.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram, Schuyler Sun and the David City Banner-Press. He is also the executive editor of Wahoo Newspaper, The Ashland Gazette and Wavery News. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.