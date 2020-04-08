An update from Lincoln

Senators and staff were notified on March 16 that the legislative session would be postponed until further notice as Nebraska, the United States and the world continues to battle the COVID-19 virus. This was a tough, but necessary, decision made by Speaker Scheer and Sen. Hilgers, chairman of the Executive Committee, and Gov. Ricketts.
The health and well-being of all Nebraskans is and should continue to be at the forefront of decision-making for leaders in Nebraska.
This has caused a break in the 2020 Legislative session, with an exception for the three-day emergency session, from March 23-25, where we convened to pass emergency funding for the fight against the COVID-19 virus. The session will continue with our final 16 days when the medical community feels that we aren’t risking anyone’s health by gathering in the capitol.
The emergency bill provides $83.6 million in funding for the Governor’s Emergency Fund, at the Governor’s request. The main portion of the money, over $51 million, supports local health departments, staffing for veterans’ homes and the Department of Health and Human Services facilities. In addition, $2.5 million is to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for lab equipment, computers, and personnel.
Gov. Ricketts also requested $25 million in unobligated funds in the bill. This serves as a “ready reserve” in the continuation of this battle with the coronavirus. That this bill passed 45-0, so quickly, demonstrates that the legislature is dedicated to helping Nebraska citizens cope with this crisis. Any funds remaining when the crisis subsides will be returned to the general fund budget and reallocated.
Our office is still at work helping constituents in any capacity we can. We have fielded questions about unemployment insurance, daycare providers and numerous other issues in these trying times, and are dedicated to continuing to do so.
Please contact me and my staff at 402-471-2715 or mmoser@leg.ne.gov we will do our best to be of help.
Mike Moser, of Columbus, is the state senator for District 22.
