Growing up in the Lindberg household, family dinners were an everyday routine.

Sometime between 5 and 6 p.m. most nights, my family would meet to dine at the kitchen table. But a few days out of the year, specifically Thanksgiving and Christmas, the routine was broken.

On those special occasions, my mother would open the doors to her prized cabinet in the living room and polish her beloved dinnerware. On those nights, you felt like royalty eating a delicious home-cooked meal on gold and silver plates, using beautiful silverware, eating at the living room dining table. What was spent on the dinnerware and table I’m still unsure, but I know it was expensive. My mother always put the family ahead of herself — didn’t ask for anything — but that dinnerware was the one thing she splurged on and treated herself to in her life.

It wasn’t just using those plates I looked forward to, though. On holidays when I saw the cabinet opened up, I knew we were in for a full feast of food and conversation. Normal dinners were what one comes to expect, but my parents went all out on holidays preparing a multiple-course meal, including dessert, and having a bottle of apple cider for the kids. Our normal dinners lasted 20 to 25 minutes, but our holiday meals lasted at least an hour as we would talk much more in depth about the day, family, sports (my mom’s least favorite subject). We shared plenty of smiles and laughs during those meals.

I traveled to Chicago to spend Christmas with my mom in 2009, and when I arrived at her apartment, I was treated to a plate of her famous (well, to me) meatloaf. I immediately noticed she had set her table for two with that dinnerware I had come to see for family meals on holidays. When I asked her why she had foolishly gone to all that trouble digging out those plates, silverware and glasses from boxes (she had moved into her place only a few months earlier), she told me it wasn’t foolish because it was a special occasion when her son came to town.

It had been a while since those plates had been used. My parents got divorced the year before, I was working in Colorado, my brother was in college and those family meals just weren’t possible anymore because our family had grown apart due to, well, life. My brother and I were adults and our parents lived on opposite sides of the country.

I’m told my mother requested I have her dinnerware so I could use it with my own family. My dad has it in storage for now, and I’ll look forward to using it someday because her dream was her family, including grandchildren, would gather around that table and eat a great meal using her dinnerware.

I never understood her obsession for that dream, but as I’ve gotten older, I realized the dinnerware is irrelevant — the dream was about creating good memories with loved ones.

Some of the best memories I have of growing up are being with my family talking during dinner. Work and school can keep all of us extremely busy, but taking the time to have a meal as a family is where you can make sure you connect with your loved ones each day.

Yesterday marked the 10-year anniversary of my mother's death. Last weekend, my family and I went to see "The Flash" at the theater. It was interesting, because a lot of the plot had to do with the main character going back in time in an attempt to save his mom. Sometimes, I really wish I could do that. But then that would change everything about life today.

It still shocks me to think about her being gone for 10 years, because it doesn't seem like that much time has gone by. But I am so grateful for the 27 years worth of memories I have of her, with her.

Make time for your loved ones, because nothing’s more important than family.